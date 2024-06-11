50 Years of the Family Business: West Michigan’s Breton Travel Celebrates a Big Milestone

On the left: Walter Lovell in the original Breton Village Travel offices. On the right: Breton Travel's current staff

Michigan’s Breton Travel celebrates 50 years in business, honoring their community and family history.

I’m so grateful to our local community in Grand Rapids for continuing to support us and seeing value in what we have to offer.” — John Lovell

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Breton Travel, a Michigan travel agency, is celebrating 50 years in business. Walter and Audrey Lovell met in the late 1950s in Miami working for Northwest Orient Airlines. Their mutual love of travel eventually led them to open Breton Village Travel in Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1973. Audrey opened Eastlake Travel in 1981, which would eventually be merged back into Breton Travel in the late 90s by their son, John.

“I was fortunate to grow up in a family that valued travel. My parents worked hard to show us new people, places, and cultural experiences–and we’ve been very blessed to bring that same value to our community,” says John Lovell, President and Owner of Breton Travel.

There have been several times in the past 50 years where travel agencies had to react quickly–from airline changes in the 90s to 9/11, the evolution of booking travel online, and of course, the 2020 lockdown. “Being second generation, I take a lot of pride in being here fifty years later,” says John. “We’ve survived a tremendous amount of change in the industry.”

Traveler needs have also changed throughout the years. With an increasingly complex web of travel requirements to navigate, expert advice can help travelers avoid bumps in the road. “Additionally, folks have a higher standard for their experience, and we've had to adapt to keep offering the best services,” explains John. “Our goal is not only to take stress away, but to add value through our personal knowledge and connections. We get to know our clients on an individual level, and understanding their preferences allows us to create an extraordinary experience that is uniquely designed for them.”

After 50 years in their local West Michigan community, Breton Travel continues to deliver on that promise to their clients. “We’re not just surviving–we’re thriving,” says John. “We’re doing the best we’ve ever done for our clients, and I give huge credit to our incredible team of travel advisors. The way they operate and travel allows them to continue being a differentiator in the services we can provide. I’m also so grateful to our local community in Grand Rapids for continuing to support us and seeing value in what we have to offer.”

Today, Breton Travel remains a family business, with John’s sister, Jennifer, and his niece, Amanda, contributing their skills to the business as well.

About Breton Travel: Breton Travel is a family-owned business located in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Celebrating 50 years in business, Breton Travel has been a staple in West Michigan, connecting the community to unique travel opportunities and extraordinary experiences. Breton Travel prides themselves on offering travel expertise, with advisors who have firsthand experience with destinations, as well as contacts around the globe who help create exceptional travel experiences for their clients.

Media Contact:

Amanda Krebs

amandakrebsmarketing@gmail.com

616-648-9343