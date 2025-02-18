Legacy Retail Solutions Welcomes Mike Linn as Business Unit Leader

Legacy Retail is the Brick & Mortar division of Traverse Group. Traverse Group was formed to reimagine the retail landscape and be able to support all channels of the new retail. Grow your eCommerce business at light-speed with Ubiquity Commerce Engine

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Retail Solutions is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Linn as the Business Unit Leader overseeing both Legacy Retail and Ubiquity Commerce. With a distinguished career as a Chief Executive, Linn brings a wealth of experience spanning product development, marketing, sales, and operations.Linn has built extensive expertise in collaborating with retailers worldwide, aligning their needs with strategic capabilities. His leadership has been instrumental in managing both branded and private-label portfolios, and he has played a pivotal role in the retail industry's evolution from traditional brick-and-mortar to omnichannel commerce. With a track record of innovation, Linn has successfully guided companies through the unique challenges of this dynamic landscape.“Mike’s leadership and extensive experience will be instrumental in driving the next phase of growth for Legacy Retail Solutions,” said JD Hayes, co-founder of Traverse Group, Inc. “His proven ability to optimize operations and lead teams aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”Linn has demonstrated expertise in business development, go-to-market strategy, brand building, supply chain management, and M&A integration throughout his career. His leadership style emphasizes team development and organizational growth, ensuring that business objectives are met with precision and dedication.“I am excited to join Legacy Retail Solutions at such a pivotal moment in the company’s growth,” said Linn. “I look forward to working with the talented team to drive innovation, strengthen client relationships, and advance our business strategies. Together, we will continue delivering outstanding value to our clients and partners.”With his deep industry knowledge and leadership experience, Linn’s appointment signals a significant step forward for Legacy Retail Solutions as the company continues expanding its presence and impact within the retail sector.To learn more about Legacy Retail Solutions, Visit the website LinkedIn , or Facebook About Ubitquity CommerceUbiquity Commerce Engine is a scalable eCommerce platform designed to simplify operations for manufacturers. It enables seamless integration with major eCommerce sites like Amazon, Walmart, and Alibaba, allowing global shipping through domestic consolidation points. The platform offers centralized Order Management, Content Routing, and real-time tracking with integrated shipping. With advanced reporting and analytics, Ubiquity Commerce Engine empowers businesses to optimize inventory, orders, and marketing across multiple channels, providing a comprehensive solution to streamline global retail operations.About Legacy RetailLegacy Retail, a subsidiary of Traverse Group, Inc., is a leading provider of business products and services. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, the company specializes in offering solutions for retail strategy, e-commerce, supply chain management, and more. With a strong commitment to growth and the community, Legacy Retail partners with clients to transform their retail operations and achieve long-term success.

