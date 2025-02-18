OTTOMOTO® and FundLogic Unlock Faster, More Flexible Aircraft Financing

Through this partnership, OTTOMOTO and FundLogic will provide more financing options, reduce risk, and drive efficiency in aircraft and commercial lending.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aircraft dealers and lenders can now access faster, more flexible financing solutions thanks to a strategic partnership between OTTOMOTO, the leading embedded lending platform, and FundLogic, a premier financial services provider specializing in innovative lending solutions. This collaboration integrates FundLogic’s dynamic financing capabilities with OTTOMOTO’s secure and intuitive lending ecosystem, providing streamlined loan approvals and enhanced risk assessment tools.By combining FundLogic’s expertise in alternative financing with OTTOMOTO’s advanced lending platform, dealers and lenders gain access to a broader range of funding solutions, improved compliance workflows, and a more seamless borrower experience."This partnership enables Aircraft brokers to expand their financing options like never before," said Paul Nicholas, CEO at OTTOMOTO. "With FundLogic’s adaptable lending framework, we are helping businesses streamline their financing operations, reduce risk, and provide faster approvals for customers."FundLogic specializes in providing flexible financial solutions to brokers and dealers, ensuring efficient loan structuring, fraud prevention, and improved operational efficiency. By integrating with OTTOMOTO, FundLogic helps optimize financing processes, making it easier for dealers to secure funding and close more sales."We’re excited to join forces with OTTOMOTO to drive innovation in lending," said Michael C. Krepak, CEO at FundLogic. "By leveraging our expertise in financial services and OTTOMOTO’s robust lending platform, we are making financing faster, smarter, and more accessible."This partnership further strengthens OTTOMOTO’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital lending solutions that benefit dealers, lenders, and borrowers alike.About OTTOMOTOOTTOMOTO is the leading embedded lending platform transforming the way dealers and lenders collaborate across auto, RV, powersports, marine, and aircraft industries. With over 60 years of combined expertise, OTTOMOTO delivers secure, efficient, and compliant digital-first solutions designed to streamline the lending process and foster trust among all stakeholders. By de-risking every deal through advanced fraud prevention, real-time asset verification, and compliant workflows, OTTOMOTO empowers dealers to align seamlessly with lender requirements. The platform’s intuitive integration provides dealers with peace of mind to focus on their operations, knowing every transaction is secure and optimized. Borrowers also benefit from a smooth and efficient experience. For more information, visit www.ottomoto.net. About FundLogicFundLogic is a leading financial services provider specializing in innovative lending solutions that empower companies to easily access funding. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, FundLogic enhances the financing process, ensuring faster approvals, improved risk management, and a superior lending experience for all stakeholders. FundLogic’s mission is to revolutionize lending by providing adaptable and efficient financial solutions. For more information, visit www.fundlogicfs.com.

