Blueprint Music Achieves Impressive First-Week Sign-Ups and Adds New Fan-Requested Features

DUBAIL, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blueprint Music, the innovative new music platform designed to give fans and artists the power to connect directly, has seen a remarkable surge in sign-ups during its first week, marking a significant milestone in the company's mission to empower artists and fans alike. After adding another 8,000 new members to its growing pre-registered community of 59,453, Blueprint Music has taken a significant step towards its goal of bypassing traditional gatekeepers in the music industry and returning power and a more significant share of the revenue to the artists who deserve it most. By allowing artists to engage with their fans and audiences directly, Blueprint Music is fostering a sustainable industry model that supports financial stability and freedom for creators.In the first week, fans have already requested that a few new features be added to the platform, and Blueprint listened. Artists can license their music directly to brands and creators on its Blueprint Music Licensing Hub. Blueprint Music Licensing Hub saves artist management companies time and resources by streamlining the music licensing process using cutting-edge blockchain and AI technology. These innovations are Blueprint’s keys to exceeding expectations in efficiency and transparency. By partnering with agents and management teams, they ensure they play a vital role in the process, helping them manage rights and negotiate deals without cutting them out. The combination of blockchain for secure, transparent transactions and AI agents to automate and optimize licensing workflows means quicker, more efficient deal closures. This collaboration increases revenue potential for artists, enhances exposure, and guarantees that both artists and management companies are fairly compensated while allowing agents to focus on what they do best—supporting and representing their artists.“Blueprint Music truly is unlike anything on the market today. We are focused on helping artists get their value for their art and in giving the fans what they want from their favorite artists,” said Phil Ryan, Co-Founder.Blueprint Music will also have a unique immersive fan engagement through Blueprint VR Spaces called VR Blueprint Concert Experiences. The platform truly is one unlike anything else out there.“Blueprint Music truly is unlike anything on the market today. We are focused on helping artists get their value for their art and in giving the fans what they want from their favorite artists,” said Phil Ryan, Co-Founder.“We are so excited to have received the love we have from our soft launch,” said Simon Webbe, Co-Founder. “Clearly, we understand what artists and fans want, and we are giving it to them with Blueprint Music.”Blueprint Music has created a powerful alternative to traditional music industry platforms, where streaming services often pay artists fractions of a penny per stream. By giving artists direct access to their fanbase and offering them control over their music and earnings, Blueprint Music ensures they are compensated fairly for their hard work and talent. The platform also allows fans to engage in exclusive content, VIP events, and direct interactions with their favorite musicians, further strengthening the artist-fan relationship.About Blueprint Music:Blueprint Music is a revolutionary music platform designed to empower artists and fans by eliminating traditional barriers. Through the use of blockchain technology, Blueprint ensures secure transactions, transparent ownership, and a direct connection between musicians and their audience. The platform's mission is to create a more sustainable, transparent and equitable music ecosystem where artists can thrive financially and creatively. With Blueprint Music, both artists and fans are at the forefront of a new era in music, shaping the future of the industry together.To join this music revolution, visit https://blueprintmusic.ai/ for more information.Investor Relations can contact Phil Ryan, Cofounder, at phil@qelt.ioFor Media Relations, contact - Michelle Thompson at michelle@vewpr.com

