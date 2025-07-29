AltText.ai Achieves 400% Year-Over-Year Growth, Surpasses 85k Users & Announces $1.5M Investment to Accelerate Expansion

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltText.ai , the AI-powered image accessibility platform transforming how digital content is made inclusive and compliant, today announced it has surpassed 85,000 users and achieved 400% year-over-year growth. The milestone comes as the company secures a $1.5 million investment from AirWayz Capital Partners to accelerate product innovation, market expansion, and strategic partnerships.AltText.ai is rapidly emerging as the infrastructure layer powering accessibility on the modern web. With AI-generated alt text delivered in over 130 languages and seamless integration across CMS and DAM systems, AltText.ai is redefining how ecommerce brands, publishers, and enterprises meet regulatory compliance and boost SEO at scale.“AltText.ai is solving a real and urgent problem in a way that’s both scalable and impactful,” said Michael Murphy, MD, founder and managing partner of AirWayz Capital. “That’s exactly the kind of company we back, strong growth, a clear market need, large TAM and a product that’s becoming mission-critical. Our investment reflects our belief that AltText.ai will define the accessibility layer of the modern web.”The $1.5 million investment marks AltText.ai’s official emergence from stealth, as the company introduces a new product category: Alt Text as a Service (ATaaS). The platform enables organizations to automate compliance across high volumes of images and formats, including SVG, AVIF, and AI image types, without requiring ongoing developer support. Enterprise-ready APIs and usage-based pricing unlock plug-and-play accessibility for platforms of all sizes.With global accessibility regulations tightening, including enforcement deadlines across the EU and forthcoming U.S. requirements, AltText.ai is positioned at the intersection of AI, inclusion, and digital growth. The platform is already used by hundreds of organizations, including e-commerce brands, government agencies, publishers, and universities.For more information about AltText.ai and to join the growing community of users committed to digital accessibility, visit https://alttext.ai/ About AltText.aiAltText.ai is a pioneering technology company dedicated to creating accessible digital content for all users. Utilizing artificial intelligence, the platform automates the generation of alt text for images, promoting inclusivity and compliance with accessibility standards across various online platforms.For further information, please contact:Robert CariddiDirector of GrowthAltText.aigrowth@alttext.ai

