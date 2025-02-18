FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES SUPERNATURAL THRILLER “DOUBLE EXPOSURE”

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the supernatural thriller DOUBLE EXPOSURE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on February 18, 2025

I made DOUBLE EXPOSURE, a surreal thriller based on real people from my past, brought to life by great actors, fantastic effects, and the same heart and soul I’ve tried to bring to all my other work.” — Filmmaker Howard Goldberg

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the supernatural thriller DOUBLE EXPOSURE, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on February 18, 2025. DOUBLE EXPOSURE premiered at the Raindance Film Festival in London and was nominated for the Spirit of Raindance Award.

DOUBLE EXPOSURE tells the story of a bride competing with a beautiful influencer who comes back from the dead to steal her husband. Peter drives, arguing on the phone with his wife, Lora, about their relationship. A horn blares. He swerves. He thinks there’s a crash and rushes to help, but there’s nothing. The phone rings. It’s Sara, his ex-girlfriend. We flashback to the photoshoot where Peter met both Sara, the model, and Lora, a law student moonlighting as a stylist. Intending to ask Lora out, a miscommunication makes him connect with Sara instead, after saving her from her creepy manager and her playboy photographer. In the present, it’s revealed Sara has been dead for years and it’s Peter’s guilt over her death that is fracturing his marriage. Sara tells Peter, she never really died. Peter wakes up. It was a dream! But he continues seeing her. He relives Sara’s descent into a world of drugs and alcohol. Then he relives the car crash, realizing he’s the one who crashed and is severely injured. A supernatural battle ensues as Sara seeks revenge against Peter and Lora fights to save him. If Lora triumphs, Peter survives; if Sara wins, they reunite in an eternal love.

Written and directed by Howard Goldberg, DOUBLE EXPOSURE was produced by Julia Verdin and Howard Goldberg. The cast features Alexander Calvert (Supernatural, Gen V), Caylee Cowan (Sunrise in Heaven, Willy’s Wonderland), and Kahyun Kim (Cocaine Bear, St. Denis Medical). Freestyle Digital Media also distributes three other films written and directed by Goldberg – APPLE PIE, EDEN and JAKE SQUARED.

“I’ve always made movies that were different,” said filmmaker Howard Goldberg, “And now I’ve made DOUBLE EXPOSURE -- a surreal thriller based on real people from my past, brought to life with the help of great actors, a visionary DP, fantastic effects, and the same heart and soul I’ve tried to bring to all my other work.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire DOUBLE EXPOSURE directly with Glenn Ackerman and Jason Piette of Disrupting Influence.

DOUBLE EXPOSURE website: www.doubleexposuremovie.com

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

