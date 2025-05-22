ALLEN MEDIA GROUP HIRES FOUR VETERAN WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY AD SALES EXECUTIVES

Robert Latorre – Senior Vice President of National Ad Sales, Allen Media Group Stephanie Jackson – Senior Vice President of West Coast Sales & Partnerships, Allen Media Group Tina Messina – Vice President of Performance Marketing, Allen Media Group Larry Alecia – Vice President of Advertising Sales, Allen Media Group

New Senior Ad Sales Executives Will Service All Allen Media Group Television and Digital Streaming Divisions

We're delighted to have 4 outstanding ad sales executives join Allen Media. We're aggressively investing in and expanding our excellent team to better service clients and increase our market share.” — Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) is proud to announce the hiring of four new senior advertising sales executives. These executives will focus on servicing AMG’s 27 owned and operated ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets, broadcast syndication, as well as the ten 24-hour AMG HD cable television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. These newly hired ad sales executives will also service the AMG digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service.

These four new senior ad sales executives come to AMG straight from Warner Bros. Discovery, where they led teams that were responsible for over $3 billion in ad sales annually.

Their new titles and most recent employment histories are as follows:

• Robert Latorre – Senior Vice President of National Ad Sales, Allen Media Group.

A 25-year veteran of Warner Bros. Discovery, Latorre was most recently Senior Vice President of Convergent Advertising Sales, Ad Sales POC for the Warner Bros. Discovery platforms Food Network/TLC/OWN and Vice President of Convergent Advertising Sales for the Scripps Networks Interactive Food Network/Cooking Channel platforms.

• Stephanie Jackson – Senior Vice President of West Coast Sales & Partnerships, Allen Media Group. A 21-year veteran of Warner Bros. Discovery, Jackson was most recently Senior Vice President of Cross Portfolio Sales, Western Region and Vice President of Western Region for Warner Bros. Discovery.

• Tina Messina – Vice President of Performance Marketing, Allen Media Group. A 23-year veteran of Warner Bros. Discovery, Messina was most recently Vice President of Advertising Sales, Direct Response Linear and Digital for Warner Bros. Discovery.

• Larry Alecia – Vice President of Advertising Sales, Allen Media Group. A 15-year veteran of Warner Bros. Discovery, Alecia was most recently Vice President of Portfolio Sales for Warner Bros. Discovery and Vice President, Sales Manager for Discovery.



Stephanie Jackson, Tina Messina, and Larry Alecia are all on board with AMG, effective immediately. Robert Latorre will start with AMG in September.

“We are delighted to have these four outstanding ad sales executives join our Allen Media Group family,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Allen Media Group is aggressively investing in and expanding our excellent ad sales team to better service our clients and increase our market share.”

About Allen Media Group

Chairman and CEO Byron Allen founded Allen Media Group in 1993. Headquartered in Los Angeles, it has offices in New York and Atlanta. Allen Media Group owns/operates 27 ABC-NBC-CBS-FOX network affiliate broadcast television stations in 21 U.S. markets and ten 24-hour HD cable television networks serving nearly 300 million subscribers: THE WEATHER CHANNEL, PETS.TV, COMEDY.TV, RECIPE.TV, CARS.TV, ES.TV, MYDESTINATION.TV, JUSTICECENTRAL.TV, THEGRIO TELEVISION NETWORK, and HBCU GO. Allen Media Group also owns the digital streaming platforms HBCU GO, SPORTS.TV, THEGRIO, THE WEATHER CHANNEL STREAMING APP, and LOCAL NOW--the free-streaming AVOD service powered by THE WEATHER CHANNEL and content partners, which delivers real-time, hyper-local news, weather, traffic, sports, and lifestyle information. Allen Media Group also produces, distributes, and sells advertising for 74 television programs, making it one of the largest independent producers/distributors of first-run syndicated television programming for broadcast television stations. With a library of over 5,000 hours of owned content across multiple genres, Allen Media Group provides video content to broadcast television stations, cable television networks, mobile devices, and multimedia digital. Our mission is to provide excellent content to our viewers, global platforms, and Fortune 500 advertising partners. For more information, visit: www.allenmedia.tv

