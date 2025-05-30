FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES ROMANTIC DARK COMEDY 'BETH + JEREMY AND STEVE'

Freestyle Digital Media has just released the romantic dark comedy BETH + JEREMY AND STEVE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 30, 2025

Dark Age-Gap Comedy from Writer-Director Daniel M. Hill Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and DVD on May 30, 2025

It's been great meeting audiences and having them tell me how much they identify with 1 of the 3 characters. It's never the same character and the audience seems to bring their own stories, I love it." — Filmmaker Daniel Hill

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has just released the romantic dark comedy BETH + JEREMY AND STEVE, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting May 30, 2025. Shot in Portland, Oregon and capturing the city’s retro and mod culture, BETH + JEREMY AND STEVE has won acclaim including as Opening Film at Germany’s Bremen FilmFest, Best Actress at Santa Fe Film Festival, and Best Screenplay at Chicago’s Blow-Up Film Festival.

Described as an age-gap romantic dark comedy with atmospheric and surreal overtones, BETH + JEREMY AND STEVE centers on a unique love triangle that unfolds between a disillusioned high school senior, a thirty-something woman at a marital crossroads, and her volatile husband. Director Daniel Hill, who also edited the film, brings a visually distinctive and emotionally resonant story to the screen — a narrative driven by music, nostalgia, and the quiet desperation of longing.

Written and directed by Daniel M. Hill, BETH + JEREMY AND STEVE was produced by Evan Gandy. Pierre Kiecolt-Wahl served as executive producer. The featured cast includes Lucas Friedman (‘Jeremy’), Briana Ratterman (‘Beth’), and Matthew Dibiasio (‘Steve’).

“It’s been great meeting the audiences all over the world and having them tell me how much they love and identify with one of the three characters,” said filmmaker Daniel Hill. “It’s never the same character and the audience seems to bring their own stories to this one, I love it.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire BETH + JEREMY AND STEVE directly with the filmmakers and Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Films.

BETH + JEREMY AND STEVE website: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt10544752

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO’s GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

