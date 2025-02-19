Data-Can and Arcturis Enter Oncology Health Data Partnership Agreement

Arcturis and DATA-CAN have partnered to support cancer research through the use of precision real-world health data

Focus on the curation of deep, highly enriched real-world datasets in oncology

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcturis, a UK leader in the curation and analysis of deep, multi-modal data to support the development of precision medicines, announces it has entered a partnership with DATA-CAN, the UK’s Health Data Research Hub for Cancer that seeks to make more accessible high-quality health data to improve cancer research and care. This partnership will combine Arcturis’ expertise in real-world data and evidence generation with DATA-CAN’s unique oncology-focussed health data curation network comprising NHS organisations, clinical opinion leaders and academic researchers from across the UK.

The partnership will increase the availability, quality, and use of health data through curation of cancer datasets that will combine a range of relevant data from electronic patient records, further enriched by including unstructured data such as scanned images and results of genetic tests. The curation will benefit from DATA-CAN’s expert clinical oversight to ensure the clinical understanding and quality of the curated data. The generated datasets will be stored within the NHS Research Secure Data Environment ("SDE") Network, a network of platforms designed to provide access to de-identified NHS data for medical research that operates with the highest privacy and data security standards.

DATA-CAN, hosted by Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, is the health data research hub for cancer that works in partnership with Health Data Research UK (“HDR UK”). HDR UK is the national institute for health data science, whose mission is to accelerate the trustworthy use of health data to enable discoveries that improve people’s lives.

Professor Geoff Hall, Clinical Lead and Hub Director of DATA-CAN and Chief Clinical Information Officer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said, “DATA-CAN is thrilled to partner with Arcturis and we look forward to combining our skills and expertise to generate deep, highly enriched oncology datasets that will drive innovation in cancer research.”

Professor Mark Lawler, Professor of Digital Health at Queen’s University Belfast and Scientific Director of DATA-CAN added, “The formation of this partnership with Arcturis is a very timely development given we are increasingly deploying data to drive innovation and enhance outcomes. Uniting our complementary skills in data curation, analytics and real-world evidence generation provides us with significant opportunities to fast-track novel therapeutics and save lives.”

Alex Snow, Chief Executive Officer of Arcturis commented, “We are delighted to enter this oncology data partnership with DATA-CAN, which offers substantial potential to unlock the power of anonymised patient data to support the discovery, development, and adoption of innovative, precision cancer therapies.

“This partnership further expands our Real-World Data Network in the UK and highlights Arcturis’ ability to operate with individual NHS trusts and regional Secure Data Environments to deliver deep, regulatory grade real-world evidence insights that support medical research to deliver better patient outcomes.”

David Seymour, Director of Data Partnerships at HDR UK commented, "We are delighted to see the capabilities of DATA-CAN and Arcturis come together through this partnership to build a world-leading oncology real-world data capability that will be hosted within the NHS’s Research Secure Data Environment Network. The partnership highlights the UK as a global innovation hub for medical research and innovation.”

Libby Cooper, Chair of DATA-CAN’s Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement Group said, “The partnership between Arcturis and DATA-CAN is really good news for patients. It means that through our analysis of data we can contribute to a faster diagnosis and better treatments for cancer patients and hopefully improve the UK’s rating for cancer care.”

About Arcturis

Arcturis is the UK leader in the curation and application of precision, multi-modal heath data to enhance decision making across drug discovery, clinical development and post approval studies. Our unique access to real-time, deeply enriched health data in the UK covers all therapeutic areas including oncology, respiratory, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. The regulatory grade data insights we generate supports the development and adoption of new medicines to improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.arcturisdata.com.

About DATA-CAN

DATA-CAN is the UK’s Health Data Research Hub for Cancer. We aim to make high-quality health data more accessible for cancer researchers and health professionals to help improve cancer services and patient outcomes. We are a unique, and growing partnership of NHS organisations, patients, charities, academia and industry working across all four nations of the United Kingdom. Our non-profit collaboration was initially formed by six founding partners in London, Belfast and Leeds. Over the last year we have welcomed new associate partners and we have ambitious plans to expand further. For more information, visit www.data-can.org.uk.

About HDR UK

Health Data Research UK is the national institute for health data science, accelerating the trustworthy use of health data to enable discoveries that improve people’s lives. It is a charity funded by UK Research and Innovation, the Department of Health and Social Care in England and equivalents in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, and leading medical research charities. Find out more at www.hdruk.ac.uk.

