CITI Program Launches New Online Course on the 3Rs Principles in Collaboration with The 3Rs Collaborative

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative (CITI Program) , the leader in online research, ethics, and compliance training, has launched the new 3Rs Certificate Course, which was developed in collaboration with and licensed from The 3Rs Collaborative. This course provides essential education on the 3Rs principles—replacement, reduction, and refinement—designed to improve the ethical use of animals in scientific research.The 3Rs serve as a cornerstone of responsible research practices, aiming to enhance animal welfare while maintaining scientific integrity. This course equips scientists, veterinarians, technicians, IACUC members, and students with the knowledge and tools to implement 3Rs strategies effectively in their work.Key topics covered in the course include:• Definitions of the 3Rs and their relevance to a culture of care• Modern interpretations of and current strategies for replacements• Core principles and applications of reduction• Ways that housing, husbandry, handling, and experimental procedures can be refined“As the research community continues to prioritize ethical and humane scientific practices, the 3Rs remain a fundamental framework,” said Daniel Smith, Director of Content and Education at CITI Program. “This course empowers professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to integrate the 3Rs into their work effectively.”Designed for scientists, veterinarians, technicians, IACUC members, and students, the 3Rs Certificate Course provides practical guidance on implementing the 3Rs principles to improve both research quality and animal welfare.“As the 3Rs continue to be an essential framework for humane research, this course will provide accessible and essential training to advance better science – for both people and animals," said Dr. Megan R. LaFollette, Executive Director at The 3Rs Collaborative.The 3Rs Certificate Course is currently available on the CITI Program’s platform. It can be added to enhance a subscribing organization’s current training offerings or purchased by individuals interested in learning more about the 3Rs of animal research. View the course page for more details About CITI ProgramCITI Program (citiprogram.org) is a worldwide leader in online education that serves over a million and a half students a year and 2,800+ global institutions. Founded in 2000, CITI Program provides peer-reviewed education and training to academic medical centers, higher education institutions, research companies, and other types of organizations.About the 3Rs CollaborativeThe 3Rs Collaborative (3RsC, 3rc.org) is a non-profit working to advance better science for both people and animals through coordination of collaborative 3Rs efforts on refinement, reduction, and replacement. The 3RsC provides thought leadership, training, and resources that support the 3Rs as a concept and specific high-impact, evidence-based 3Rs strategies.

