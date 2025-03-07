CITI Program Launches New Online Course on DOE SBIR-STTR Funding with BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting

The series introduces DOE SBIR-STTR programs, the PI's role, and dives into proposal elements, including the narrative, outline, and performance schedule.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collaborative Institutional Training Initiative (CITI Program) , the leader in online research, ethics, and compliance training, has launched the new DOE SBIR-STTR Funding Series, which was developed in collaboration with and licensed from BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting (BBCetc). This video-based series provides essential information on the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs.As noted by the DOE, “the SBIR and STTR programs are U.S. Government programs, intended to help certain small businesses conduct R&D [Research & Development]. At DOE, funding takes the form of grants. Projects must have the potential for commercialization and meet specific DOE mission-specific R&D needs.”Key topics covered in the series include:• Important points about the DOE• Small business eligibility• Project team specifics• Planning the project• DOE proposal elementsDesigned as three video-based modules, the series begins by laying the foundation of the DOE SBIR-STTR programs and discusses the role of the principal investigator. The second and third modules provide learners with a deep dive into the DOE proposal elements, with a specific review of the narrative, suggested outline, and performance schedule.The DOE SBIR-STTR Funding Series is currently available on the CITI Program’s platform. It can be added to enhance a subscribing organization’s current training offerings or purchased by individuals interested in learning more about the DOE SBIR-STTR. View the course page for more details CITI Program will be launching additional SBIR-STTR content focused on other federal agencies during the year.About CITI ProgramCITI Program (citiprogram.org) is a worldwide leader in online education that serves over a million and a half students a year and 2,800+ global institutions. Founded in 2000, CITI Program provides peer-reviewed education and training to academic medical centers, higher education institutions, research companies, and other types of organizations.About the BBC Entrepreneurial Training & Consulting (BBCetc)BBCetc leverages over 30 years of experience to accelerate innovation and drive measurable outcomes. Recognized nationally as a leader in SBIR/STTR consulting, our seasoned team brings decades of expertise to support clients across all SBIR/STTR agencies, spanning critical sectors like medical, biotech, life sciences, defense, engineering, and energy. BBCetc brings comprehensive insights into R&D, technology transfer, marketing, business development, and post-award management services.

