Duck Camp Launches New Spring 2025 Apparel Collection

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duck Camp, a brand devoted to creating premium outdoor apparel and gear that will stand the test of time in the field, on the water or out on the town, is pleased to announce the launch of its Spring 2025 collection.“Our Spring 2025 line-up is our strongest yet, featuring a variety of products and technologies designed to support your pursuits wherever they may take you,” said Ned Hobson, Duck Camp VP of Product & Sales. “We’ve dug deep with our design team, melding our years of experience in the field with consumer feedback we’ve taken to heart, to create a collection we’re confident will deliver on our promise to support your every cast and blast.”Focused on comfort, performance and a timeless aesthetic for outdoor pursuits, Duck Camp’s Spring 2025 collection line features a host of smartly designed pieces for both men and women. Key pieces include: Hybrid Guide Hoodie - A technical blend of woven and knit fabrics, the new Duck Camp Hybrid Guide Hoodie delivers a supreme combination of sun protection, stretch and durability. The body of this hoodie is crafted with brrr° Nylon, a proprietary blend of cooling materials engineered for durability and protection in the torso. The sleeves and hood are made with brrr° Polyester and Spandex for ensuring great range of motion while casting or poling. Other key features include a low-profile upper back ventilated cooling panel, large chest pockets with mesh lining to reduce bulk and promote drainage, and a concealed hanger loop for forceps and sunglasses. MSRP: $119.Gulf Jacket - The lightest windshell jacket Duck Camp has ever produced; the new Gulf Jacket is perfect as an extra layer when temperatures dip or wind and rain threaten. Featherweight, water resistant and quick drying, the Gulf Jacket combines nylon ripstop fabric with spandex to create a durable outer layer with great range of motion. A three-piece hood offers extra protection, while a deep chest pocket and two large waist pockets provide ample storage. MSRP: $99.The Gulf Jacket is also available in a model featuring No Fly Zone® insect repellent technology. An odorless, long-lasting and effective permethrin-based treatment, No Fly Zonetechnology helps protect the wearer from a variety of pests including mosquitos, ticks, flies, chiggers and ants. MSRP: $119.Gulf Pant - Both Gulf Jackets can be paired with the new Gulf Pant, Duck Camp’s lightest wading pants, to create a complete system for outdoor adventure. Like the jacket, the Gulf Pant combines ripstop nylon with spandex to deliver sun and wind protection without the bulk. The pants include a gusseted crotch for great range of motion, comfortable elastic waistband with interior draw cords, deep front pockets and low-profile internal ankle drawcords.The Gulf Pant is also available in a model featuring No Fly Zonetechnology. MSRP: $89 - $99.Lightweight Fishing Shirt – Available in both short sleeve and long sleeve styles, the Duck Camp Lightweight Fishing Shirt is a breezy, hot-weather fishing shirt made with cooling brrro fabric technology. Engineered using a blend of proprietary cooling minerals that provide an immediate and continuous cooling effect, these shirts actively wick moisture away from the skin and dry quickly to keep you comfortable all day long.The Lightweight Fishing Shirts feature a low-profile upper back and underarm ventilated mesh cooling panels. A relaxed collar with concealed buttons delivers easy style, while double chest pockets provide convenient storage. Final touches include a concealed hanger loop for forceps and sunglasses, and a sunglass chammy near the bottom of the shirt hem. MSRP: Short sleeve: $89. Long sleeve: $99.Lightweight Performance drireleaseHoodie – A lightweight sun protective hoodie that keeps you comfortable in hot conditions and pulls double duty as a wicking base layer, this technical go-to shirt dries four times faster than cotton and is rated at UPF 30+. Crafted with drireleasepolyester, buttery soft Lyocell fabric and a touch of Spandex to add just the right amount of stretch, the Lightweight Performance Hoodie features a single layer, drawstring hood, zipper chest pocket and Raglan sleeves for increased mobility. MSRP: $79.About Duck Camp: Austin, Texas-based Duck Camp makes premium outdoor goods for every cast and every blast. Specializing in hunting and fishing apparel that will withstand the test of time in the field, on the bow of a boat or out on the town, Duck Camp helps customers do #OutdoorGood. For more information, please visit duckcamp.com###

