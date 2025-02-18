Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics, Shares How Adversity Fueled Her Growth in New Book 'The Glory in Your Story'

In her new book, Monique Rodriguez details how perseverance through personal and professional loss ultimately helped her establish Mielle Organics as a multi-million-dollar business.

From navitating personal and professional loss to growing one of the fastest-rising textured haircare brands, Monique's story is of purpose and preserverance.

I wrote 'The Glory in Your Story' to encourage others to see beyond their circumstances and tap into their inner strength to achieve their dreams.” — Monique Rodriguez, CEO Mielle Organics

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monique Rodriguez, CEO of Mielle Organics, one of the fastest-growing textured haircare brands, explores the power of fearless faith and taking risks in her new book, "The Glory in Your Story: Activating a Fearless Faith to Change Your Life, Your Career, and the World" (W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson, April 15, 2025).

The book chronicles Rodriguez's incredible rise, starting with her beginnings as a child growing up on the Southside of Chicago, the daughter of a mother determined to surmount circumstances and keep her family together, and a father who struggled with addiction and incarceration (and who deeply encouraged her to write this book).

In 2014, while working as a registered nurse, Rodriguez experienced a personal tragedy – the devasting loss of her infant son. Having always had a passion for beauty, she started pursuing her journey with haircare as a way to transform her pain into purpose, and from that place of grief, Mielle Organics was born. Mielle Organics quickly grew into a household name for textured hair products, and today, the brand is found in more than 100,000 stores around the globe.

In her book, Rodriguez details how she pushed through near bankruptcy, questionable business partners, and moments of self-doubt to ultimately establish Mielle Organics as a multi-million-dollar business.

Despite her challenges, including facing systemic barriers and criticism, Rodriguez held onto her faith and grit with support from her husband & co-founder, Melvin, and her daughters. Her dedication paid off in 2023, when she secured the largest deal for a Black female beauty founder with the company’s acquisition by Procter & Gamble.

"Winning in life and business requires a kind of risk-taking that many are afraid to embrace," says Rodriguez. "I wrote 'The Glory in Your Story' to encourage others to see beyond their circumstances and tap into their inner strength to achieve their dreams."

In "The Glory in Your Story," Rodriguez takes readers on a profound and personal exploration of:

• The power of perseverance through challenging times

• The role of unyielding faith in overcoming obstacles

• How to thrive beyond survival

• Discovering God’s purpose for your life

Reflecting on both her entrepreneurial acumen and her spiritual strength, Rodriguez reminds readers, in the words of Maya Angelou, "If you're always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be."

"The Glory in Your Story" is available in hard cover, ebook and audiobook wherever books are sold. Find out more at thegloryinyourstory.com

About Monique Rodriguez

Monique Rodriguez is the founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, a globally recognized haircare and beauty brand specializing in textured hair. Launched in 2014, Mielle Organics has become a leader in its category, offering high-quality products created with health-conscious and natural ingredients. A devout Christian, wife, and mother of two, Rodriguez draws on her personal and professional trials and triumphs to inspire others. Beyond her business ventures, she is committed to empowering minority-owned businesses through mentorship and investment.

About the Publisher

Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For more information visit www.thomasnelson.com.

