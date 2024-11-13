Beauty Industry Powerhouse, Founder & CEO of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez releasing book, The Glory in Your Story

Book cover image "The Glory in Your Story" by Monique Rodriguez

Beauty Industry Powerhouse, Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, Monique Rodriguez set to release book, The Glory in Your Story

I wrote 'The Glory in Your Story' with the hope of helping others recognize and unlock their own unique possibilities...” — Monique Rodriguez

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- W Publishing Group, an imprint of Thomas Nelson, today announced the upcoming release of Monique Rodriguez's highly anticipated book, "The Glory in Your Story: Activating a Fearless Faith to Change Your Life, Your Career, and the World," set to launch April 15, 2025.

Rodriguez, renowned founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, one of the fastest-growing textured haircare brands, recently celebrated the brand’s 10-year anniversary. Previously a registered nurse, Monique had gone into the field for financial stability, but quickly realized she was yearning for more fulfillment. After experiencing a personal tragedy, and having always had a passion for beauty, Monique began to pursue her journey with haircare as a way to transform her pain into purpose – and from that place of grief, Mielle Organics was born. Today, Mielle is found in more than 100,000 stores around the globe.

In "The Glory in Your Story," Rodriguez will inspire readers across the globe by exploring how taking smart risks and following your faith can lead to both personal and professional success.

"When you step out on faith, there’s always the doubt that says you cannot do it – but I knew my vision came from God, and I had to trust the process and know that on the other side was the progress,” says Rodriguez. “I learned to shift my mindset and feed my faith and not my fears. I wrote 'The Glory in Your Story' with the hope of helping others recognize and unlock their own unique possibilities, and to motivate them to tap into their faith and inner strength to reveal the incredible glory that shines in their own story.”

"We're thrilled to join forces with Monique to share her inspiring story in this book," said W Publishing Group Vice President and Publisher Damon Reiss. "Readers everywhere will resonate with Monique's personal journey of remaining true to her vision and community despite personal and career challenges. Monique’s story is a shining example of how an unwavering faith and believing in yourself can lead to extraordinary outcomes and send ripples of positivity throughout the world."

About Monique Rodriguez

Monique Rodriguez is the Founder and CEO of Mielle Organics, one of the fastest-growing textured haircare brands. Previously a registered nurse, Monique’s career path shifted after experiencing a devastating personal loss – she needed a creative outlet to help process her grief and turned to her original passion, haircare. From that place of grief, Mielle Organics was born, and Monique has since broken glass ceilings and barriers for female and Black founders, notably securing the largest exit ever for a Black Female beauty founder. She is a wife, mother of two girls, and a devout Christian. She has dedicated her life to uplifting God’s Kingdom and moving in His purpose. Her journey serves as an inspiration to countless individuals, demonstrating the power of passion, perseverance, and community.

About the Publisher

Thomas Nelson is a world leading publisher and provider of Christian content and has been providing readers with quality inspirational product for more than 200 years. As part of HarperCollins Christian Publishing, Inc., the publishing group provides multiple formats of award-winning Bibles, books, gift books, cookbooks, curriculum and digital content, with distribution of its products in more than 100 countries. Thomas Nelson is headquartered in Nashville, TN. For additional information visit www.thomasnelson.com.

