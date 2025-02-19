KickCharge® Creative Acquires Levergy®, Digital Marketing Company

Dan Antonelli with Ryan Redding at KickCharge Creative

Agency Expands Offerings to Become One-Stop-Solution for the Trades

With this acquisition, we are able to help our clients build brand-centric websites, ace their SEO strategy, increase their ROI through pay-per-click advertising and truly dominate the digital space.” — Dan Antonelli

WASHINGTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KickCharge® Creative , a New Jersey-based branding and marketing agency, announces its acquisition of Levergy® , a premier digital marketing agency. Both companies specialize in meeting the unique and specific needs of home service businesses. By combining Levergy’s full suite of digital marketing services with KickCharge’s world-class branding services, KickCharge is now the true, all-in-one branding and marketing solution for the trades.For the past 30 years, KickCharge has been the trusted creator of home service brands. Now, it will expand its role to become the long-term guardian of its brands through well-executed digital strategies. Moving forward, KickCharge will be creating branded websites that harmoniously combine brand voice with back-end web strategy and support for complete integration. It will be a game-changer for companies that wish to master all things digital while simultaneously leveraging the power, energy and impact of a unique brand identity.“Words cannot express how happy we are about this acquisition and what it means for our clients,” says KickCharge CEO Dan Antonelli. “I’ve known Ryan from Levergy for many years, and I’ve always seen a parallel in how we treat our clients and our mutual desire to revolutionize the home service industry. With this acquisition, we are able to help our clients build brand-centric websites, ace their SEO strategy, increase their ROI through pay-per-click advertising and truly dominate the digital space. All of the digital marketing services that we couldn’t provide in the past because they fell outside of our expertise, we are now offering in full—and we’re offering them at the highest caliber. Ryan will be joining us as our Chief Marketing Officer. He will continue to lead up the initiatives that he and his team bring to the table, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome Levergy to the KickCharge family.”Terri Lynne Briggs, the Chief Operating & Experience Officer at KickCharge, speaks to the impact this acquisition will have on the overall customer experience: “There is such alignment between both of our company’s values and efforts to not only provide more for our clients, but encourage them to expect more from us. We have always been champions of the home service industry and small businesses in general. This acquisition marks a major milestone in our mission to continually break new ground and redefine what home service businesses deserve and should expect from their marketing partners.”KickCharge Creative will now be offering the full range of digital marketing services, including: search engine optimization, marketing strategy, web design and development, pay-per-click advertising, social media, email marketing, online review strategy and more.Ryan Redding, CEO of Levergy, speaks to the bright future ahead, stating “This is an incredibly exciting moment for our team. From the very beginning, we’ve believed that home service companies deserve more from their digital marketing partner. More focus. More commitment. More authenticity. We’re thrilled to be teaming up with KickCharge and welcoming a new chapter that will benefit everyone, especially our clients. We’ve connected their legendary home service branding with our premier home service digital marketing services to amplify our impact and bring an unprecedented level of value to the trades. We’re ready to come together under KickCharge and create something incredible, the magnitude of which has never been seen before.”About KickCharge Creative:KickCharge Creative is a renowned branding agency that has revolutionized the industry through its innovative approach to home service branding and marketing. Led by CEO Dan Antonelli, KickCharge has created more home service brands than any other agency in the world. By pioneering the concept of disruptive branding within the trades, KickCharge has gained worldwide recognition for its ability to drastically improve businesses and change lives.About Levergy:Levergy is an elite digital marketing provider that helps plumbing, HVAC and other home service companies reach their utmost potential. Founded by Ryan Redding, Levergy’s hands-on approach to service and solutions has made them a standout in the industry. Reliability and authenticity are at the heart of Levergy, allowing clients to get the most value for every single marketing dollar spent.

