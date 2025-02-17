Lotto Match-5 & Match-4 Prizes Convert to Fixed Amounts in May

Multidraw Step-Down to Start Feb. 22, 2025.

Currently Lotto’s match-5 and match-4 prizes are pari-mutuel, just like the game's jackpot prize. This means that the prize pool for that prize tier is shared equally among all winning tickets of that prize tier. For Lotto, this averages about $1,000 for the match-5 prize and $50 for the match-4 tier, although it obviously varies for every drawing.

To streamline and simplify prize communication for players, these two prize tiers will convert from pari-mutuel to fixed prize amounts beginning with the May 7, 2025, drawing. The fixed prizes will be $1,000 for matching five numbers and $50 for matching four numbers.

As with all draw game changes, this change will require a step-down of Lotto’s multidraw feature beginning Sat., Feb. 22 according to the following schedule:

The multidraw feature will fully return May 4, 2025, when sales start for drawings using the new fixed prize amounts.