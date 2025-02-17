Zekret partners with SUPER HOW joining forces to fix what’s broken in DeFi

EU blockchain startups SUPER HOW? and Zekret Partner to Drive Compliance and Privacy in DeFi

Compliance and innovation must coexist for blockchain to reach mass adoption” — Dmitrij Radin

LITHUANIA, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SUPER HOW?, an innovative research and development group specializing in blockchain, AI, and quantum computing, has teamed up with Zekret , a compliant EVM-compatible Layer-1 blockchain, to develop advanced compliance and privacy solutions for decentralized finance and enterprise applications.By combining SUPER HOW?’s research-driven technology and expertise with Zekret’s robust, institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure, this partnership aims to create scalable, regulation-ready solutions that ensure privacy without sacrificing compliance.Bridging Compliance and InnovationZekret is emerging as a leader in institutional blockchain adoption, with over 300,000 users preparing to onboard, active collaboration with regulatory authorities, and a completed seed funding round. The company is setting new standards for compliant DeFi globally."Compliance and innovation must coexist for blockchain to reach mass adoption," said Dmitrij Radin, CEO of Zekret, adding:"SUPER HOW? brings deep expertise in cryptography and AI, strengthening Zekret's vision for privacy-first, regulation-ready DeFi solutions."Strategic FocusThe partnership will focus on integrating:• Privacy-preserving technologies that meet global compliance standards while protecting user data.• Advanced smart contract security tools to support institutional DeFi adoption.• Quantum-safe cryptographic solutions to future-proof blockchain infrastructure.Andrius Bartminas, CEO of SUPER HOW?, shared his thoughts: This collaboration empowers enterprises and developers with the tools to navigate complex regulatory landscapes while maintaining decentralization.The partnership represents a significant step forward in creating secure, compliant blockchain solutions for the decentralized finance space.About ZekretZekret is a fully decentralized, compliance-first Layer-1 blockchain protocol that enables secure, scalable, and regulatory-aligned digital finance for institutions, developers, and enterprises.For more information, visit www.zekret.xyz About SUPER HOW?SUPER HOW? is a pioneering group of specialized companies driving innovation in blockchain, AI, tokenized finance, security, and sustainable digital economies. The group collaborates with central banks, financial institutions, enterprises, and governments to develop secure, scalable, and compliant solutions that shape the future of digital finance and emerging technologies.For more information, visit www. superhow .com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.