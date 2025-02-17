Secret Network Foundation and Zekret Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Privacy-Preserving Liquidity Farming

Secret Network Foundation and Zekret Announce Strategic Partnership

This collaboration is a broader effort to integrate Secret Network’s confidential smart contract capabilities with Zekret’s MiCA-aligned infrastructure.

Privacy and compliance should not be opposing forces in DeFi” — Artur Gulinski, COO of Zekret.

TN, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Secret Network Foundation and Zekret have announced a strategic partnership to enhance liquidity farming with privacy-preserving solutions. This collaboration marks the beginning of a broader effort to integrate Secret Network’s confidential smart contract capabilities with Zekret’s MiCA-aligned blockchain infrastructure, paving the way for a compliant and scalable future for decentralized finance.Zekret is rapidly emerging as a key player in the next evolution of DeFi, offering a regulatory-compliant, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to meet the needs of institutions, developers, and investors. With over 300,000 users poised to migrate to the network, strategic alliances, and seed round completed through node sales, Zekret is positioned to bridge the gap between compliance and innovation in the blockchain space.Secret Network, the leader in privacy-preserving smart contracts, will bring its unique encrypted computation technology to Zekret’s ecosystem. This partnership will initially focus on liquidity farming, leveraging Secret Network’s confidential DeFi infrastructure to enhance security and user privacy while fully complying with regulatory frameworks such as the EU’s MiCA."DeFi must evolve to meet the demands of an increasingly regulated world without sacrificing decentralization and innovation," says Lisa Loud, executive director of Secret Network Foundation. "By collaborating with Zekret, we’re enabling a more secure and compliant DeFi environment where users and institutions alike can confidently participate."The partnership aligns with Zekret’s mission to provide a legally sound foundation for the next phase of DeFi. By integrating privacy-enhancing technologies, Zekret can offer projects and investors a competitive advantage in a regulatory-conscious market.Privacy and compliance should not be opposing forces in DeFi," says Artur Gulinski, COO of Zekret. "With Secret Network’s expertise in privacy-preserving computation, we’re ensuring that all DeFi activities on Zekret are not only scalable and efficient but also secure and regulatory-ready."This collaboration is the first step in a broader effort to merge privacy, compliance, and user protection in blockchain. Future developments will explore deeper integrations between Secret Network’s privacy-focused technology and Zekret’s institutional-grade infrastructure, further solidifying their joint vision for a DeFi ecosystem that balances transparency, security, and regulatory adherence.Find out more about Zekret at: https://www.zekret.xyz/

