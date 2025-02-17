Omnibus crime package advances out of the House 

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement following House Bill 8, a public safety omnibus package, successfully passing the House floor in a 48-20 vote:

“This crime package is a first step towards ensuring accountability for criminals and updating our criminal competency and civil commitment procedures. While it is an important step forward, our work isn’t finished. I urge the legislature to advance the remaining public safety bills. Each day that passes without action means more people get hurt and neighborhoods suffer. Get these public safety bills to my desk now—our communities deserve real protection, not more excuses. I will not stop until New Mexicans feel safe.”

House Bill 8 includes extensive rewrites to sections of the Criminal Code relating to criminal competency and updates the process for courts to determine the need for civil commitment and treatment. It provides for stronger penalties for trafficking fentanyl, as well as for repeat automobile theft. The bill also establishes the crime of unlawful possession of a weapon conversion device commonly known as Glock switches. These devices—which can be manufactured using a 3D printer—essentially convert a semi-automatic weapon into a fully-automatic machine gun. The bill also amends the Motor Vehicle Code to include offenses for driving a motor vehicle under the influence of cannabis, as well as alcohol and controlled substances, and clarifies when refusal to submit to a blood test can lead to an aggravated DUI charge.

This bill brings together key pieces of the following legislation: