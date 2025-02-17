End to End Enterprise Solutions (E3S) Establishes CRADA with Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR)

About

End to End Enterprise Solutions (E3S), LLC founded in 2012, by Esteve Mede and Carlton Harris, is an 8(a), Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned, and Disadvantaged Small Business, managed together with principal Wilfredo (Freddy) Candelaria. E3S’ AI division specializes in deployment of Integrated Cognitive Computer Systems which are Artificial Intelligence (AI). Prognos-IQ™ a monitoring and advisory system for real-time monitoring and predictive health assessment of mission critical assets, and NIMBLE™ a low-code

o-code AI\ML digital twin development platform incorporating XDT™, an advanced Extended Digital Twin Technology methodology with integrated Large Language Models (LLM), Data Analytics, and AI reasoning technology, are the flagship proprietary IPs emerging out of E3S’ AI Division. E3S also offers advanced technology solutions, and Cybersecurity; with a primary base in the Gov-Con space, it has achieved solid success and growth in that segment. The Cybersecurity division boasts proprietary IP in Singularity-IT™, a (FedRAMP certified) Security Operations Center (SOC) solution.