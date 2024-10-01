End to End Enterprise Solutions' (E3S) Solenoid Valves SBIR Research Produces the Efficient Platform, Prognos-IQ EMAS

End to End Enterprise Solutions is 8(a) certified & Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned. Services include advanced technology, Cybersecurity & AI/ML. We're adept at solving complex problems by customizing our proprietary IP platforms NIMBLE & Singularity for focused results. Equipped with Digital Twin technology and Semantic Reasoning, Nimble™ represents a significant technological leap, for example, facilitating the rapid implementation and deployment of intelligent, autonomous operations. Its high adaptability allows for th

E3S' Prognos-IQ platform moves beyond traditional maintenance strategies, enabling condition-based maintenance and precise determination of failure modes.

“Every successful, cost-efficient, and safe industrial operation rests on a well-designed and implemented maintenance program. Invest time and resources exploring technologies to reap benefits.” — Federico Piatti, SBIR Technical Project Lead (Prognos-IQ-EMAS)

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- E3S recently ended its first year of the two-year SIBR project lead by Technical Point of Contact Federico Piatti, assisted by Kenneth Toomer and the PHM team at E3S.They have been investigating ways of predicting and preventing Solenoid Operated Valve (SOV) failures through a diversity of methodologies. The Prognos-IQ platform is designed to move beyond traditional maintenance strategies, enabling condition-based maintenance and precise determination of failure modes.The team has been developing Prognos-IQ-EMAS , an Enhanced Monitoring and Advisory System for ‘real-time’ monitoring and health assessment for solenoid valves. It is designed to answer the challenge of monitoring and maintaining the valves and remaining useful life of electrical insulation of solenoid operated valves, electrical insulation of induction motors and power/distribution transformers.It provides maintenance personnel with critical information to improve decision-making and planning of asset maintenance activities. Prognos-IQ-EMAS is part of a larger Platform, Prognos-IQ, a Digital Twin solution for ‘real-time’ simulation of industrial systems and predictive estimation of remaining useful life of components in industrial environments. More elements of Prognos-IQ are likely to be market ready by the last quarter of this year.This Enhanced Monitoring and Advisory System developed by the SIBR represents the key problem-solver for maintenance challenges of Solenoid Operated Valves faced across industries.Failure of SOVs can in many cases, result in costly repairs and loss of production, and the challenge for maintenance professionals remains the same, how to intervene, “just in time”, to avoid equipment failures and unplanned outages while maximizing assets functionality.Technical Project Lead, Federico Piatti who is also E3S’ inhouse PHM Engineer explained, “The backbone of every successful, cost-efficient, and safe industrial operation still rests on the design of a well-designed and implemented maintenance program. Only those willing to invest the time and resources exploring, understanding, and adopting the newest technologies and techniques, will reap the benefits waiting ahead.”E3S is looking forward to the testing phase which will start in 2025. The company will soon engage potential testing partners and pitches to explain the product and benefits are scheduled to begin in July of this year as they invite partners for Phase II-E which is characterized by a technically appropriate on-site setting. This testing phase typically lasts for 6 months to a year and requires partial funding of by the testing partner with 50% match from NASA.Companies interested in becoming a testing partner can contact End to End Enterprise Solutions (E3S) and must have the technical assets that the application is designed to work with and should be prepared to work alongside us for installation/implementation.

