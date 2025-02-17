Reader’s House Issue 49: Showcasing Global Literary Excellence with Bestselling Author Scott Mariani and More

Reader's House magazine issue 49 Reader's House magazine Scott Mariani interview Reader's House magazine Scott Mariani interview-2

Discover bestselling author Scott Mariani and 30+ exceptional writers in Reader’s House Issue 49, celebrating global literary voices.

I’ve always had a deep interest in history, from childhood. When all the other kids were out kicking footballs around, I was the one in his room reading about the crusades or the Napoleonic wars...” — Scott Mariani

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader’s House , the globally celebrated literary magazine, proudly unveils its 49th issue, highlighting an extraordinary line-up of bestselling, award-winning, and acclaimed authors from around the world. Recognised as one of the rare British magazines available in print across 190 countries and thousands of reputable platforms such as Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, Waterstones, and Abebooks, Reader’s House continues to be at the forefront of empowering authors and celebrating literary excellence.At the heart of this dynamic issue is an exclusive interview with The Times bestselling author Scott Mariani , creator of the internationally renowned Ben Hope series. A master of gripping thrillers and historical intrigue, Mariani has captivated millions of readers worldwide with his meticulous research and compelling storytelling. His novels, translated into 25 languages, have consistently dominated bestseller charts, earning him critical acclaim and a devoted fan base.In his feature interview, Mariani provides an in-depth look into the inspirations behind his stories, his creative process, and his journey as an author. From the phenomenal success of The Alchemist’s Secret to his latest works, Scott Mariani reflects both the depth of his imagination and his passion for crafting unforgettable adventures. Readers and aspiring writers alike will be inspired by his reflections in this can’t-miss conversation.The 49th issue doesn’t stop there. This edition celebrates a vibrant spectrum of authors whose remarkable contributions enrich the world of literature. It also recognises excellence through the coveted Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence , reserved for select extraordinary talents. Among the exceptional featured authors are Ace Bryann, A.M. Berkowitz, Angel Giacomo, Betty Passick, Blue Saffire, and Susanna Allen, alongside many others who continue to shape the fabric of the literary world with their achievements and unique voices.Beyond print, being featured in Reader’s House offers unparalleled exposure. Each feature is made available across an extensive media network spanning local ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX affiliates, and over 1,000 media links, further solidifying the authors' reach across the UK, US, Europe, and beyond. Indeed, with an estimated visibility of over 3,000 media outlets, Reader’s House ensures no voice goes unheard and no story untold.The magazine’s mission is not just to celebrate authors but to bolster their legacy and global impact. By combining literary focus with international exposure, Reader’s House serves as a bridge between remarkable authors and the ever-growing communities of readers hungry for captivating and meaningful stories.The 49th issue of Reader’s House is available now in print and online. Visit [readershouse.co.uk/issue-49]( https://readershouse.co.uk/issue-49 ) to explore this landmark edition.About Scott MarianiScott Mariani is an internationally bestselling author, best known for his Ben Hope thriller series. With novels translated into 25 languages and millions of copies sold worldwide, Mariani has become a household name in the literary world. His unique ability to blend historical intrigue with contemporary thrills has earned him high praise from readers and critics alike.About Reader’s HouseReader’s House is a prestigious British magazine dedicated to showcasing the best in literature. Renowned for its comprehensive reach across 190 countries and availability via thousands of retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Waterstones, Reader’s House celebrates the voices of bestselling, award-winning, indie, and exceptional authors from around the globe. For more information, visit Reader's House at https://readershouse.co.uk

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.