Tracy Watland Featured in Novelist Post: Celebrated Children’s Author Honored for Exceptional Talent in Storytelling

Novelist Post cover Issue 3 Tracy Watland

Acclaimed author Tracy Watland is celebrated in Novelist Post with The Art of Fiction Award for her inspiring, transformative children's books.

Writing for children allows me to inspire young minds and hearts, creating stories that leave a lasting impact.” — Tracy Watland

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracy Watland , the acclaimed author of empowering children's books, has been featured in the latest issue of Novelist Post : Bestsellers Voice, a revered literary magazine renowned for showcasing award-winning authors and groundbreaking storytelling. Alongside a rave review that celebrates her heartwarming work, Tracy Watland was bestowed with The Art of Fiction Award in Children's Literature—a prestigious accolade recognizing her profound ability to captivate readers through her imaginative and transformative stories.Tracy Watland has become an illuminating figure in children’s literature, with books that weave humor, life lessons, and emotional growth into narratives that inspire readers young and old. Novelist Post praises her ability to craft stories that not only entertain but profoundly impact the lives of children, educators, and parents alike. Known for titles like The Witch’s New Britches , Bluebird of Happy, and Abby’s Magic Music: Billy’s Story, Watland’s work resonates with the themes of self-belief, kindness, and emotional resilience.Her interview in Novelist Post delves into the creativity and passion behind her storytelling, revealing the heartfelt motivations that drive her writing. Quotes from the interview show Tracy’s depth and enthusiasm about crafting stories that make a difference:“A child’s mind is most open and receptive during the first 7 years. This is when fundamental beliefs, behaviors, and habits that can impact someone’s life are developed. I wanted to share happy messages to reinforce that foundation for kids, helping them grow into kind, secure grown-ups.”Tracy also shared how her own childhood influenced the whimsical themes in her books:“Louise Hay from Hay House Publishing once told me to write books that I needed as a child and to write what I would’ve wanted to read as a kid. So, I took all the things I loved—giving, helping, animals, music—and created a world I’d want to live in through my books.”On spreading kindness through her stories, Tracy Watland inspires readers to embrace their voices:“Life finally taught me that everyone’s voice counts, and people don’t have to agree with you. But whatever your gift is, you are meant to share it. Whatever you feel you want to give a voice to—you should speak it. The right people will hear you, and it might be exactly what they need to hear too.”Throughout the interview, Tracy shares valuable insights into her creative process, her love for music, and the touching responses she’s received from readers who found hope and positivity in her books. With every page of her work, she proves that storytelling has the power to change lives, one act of kindness at a time.About Tracy WatlandTracy Watland is an award-winning children’s author, Kindness Advocate, and passionate storyteller whose books inspire young readers to embrace compassion, courage, and creativity. Her titles, filled with heartwarming lessons and whimsical humor, have received critical acclaim for their ability to empower children and strengthen their emotional well-being. A firm believer in the power of positivity, Tracy’s writing encourages every child to find their voice and follow their dreams.About Novelist PostFounded in London, Novelist Post: Bestsellers Voice is an esteemed literary magazine dedicated to recognizing and celebrating exceptional authors and their remarkable works. Available in print, online, electronic interactive formats, and social media, Novelist Post connects readers across 190 countries and over 40,000 retail platforms, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and Waterstones. The magazine is dedicated to honoring storytelling excellence and enriching the literary world.For more information, visit https://novelistpost.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.