Dr. Marc Fetscherin Featured in Prestigious Reader’s House and Novelist Post Magazines

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned author and academic Dr. Marc Fetscherin , acclaimed for his contributions to children's literature, has been featured in the latest issue of Reader’s House and Novelist Post magazines with an exclusive interview that delves into his creative journey and inspirations. Both magazines, known for showcasing bestselling, award-winning, and exceptional authors, have praised Dr. Fetscherin's work in children's literature and offered a glowing review of his highly-admired titles, We Are Family but Not Married and Bones is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween.Dr. Fetscherin’s achievements in children’s literature were further acknowledged with the prestigious Editor’s Choice Award of Literary Excellence in Children’s Literature from Reader’s House. This monthly award highlights exceptional authors across various genres, celebrating their contributions to literary excellence.In the featured interview, Dr. Fetscherin, a globally recognised professor and researcher in branding and marketing, revealed how personal experiences inspired his transition to writing children's books. He shared how his stories aim to spark imagination and joy while delivering timeless family values. Speaking on the inspiration behind We Are Family but Not Married, Dr. Fetscherin explained: “The book was born out of my own journey through divorce and the challenges of explaining this new family dynamic to my young children. I wanted to help families navigate such transitions with positivity, without negative connotations.”When asked about his Halloween Book & Toy set Bones is Back, , Dr. Fetscherin shared the heartwarming story of its creation. “A few years ago, one October day, my daughters wondered why our skeleton didn’t move. This inspired me to craft ‘Bones.’ Their enthusiasm shaped the story, including its interactive elements and its emphasis on family connection.” He added: “I want families to use Bones not just as a Halloween tradition but as an opportunity to bond, create lasting memories, and teach positive values.”Both Reader’s House and Novelist Post highlighted Dr. Fetscherin's skill in blending creativity with universal themes of love, togetherness, and inclusivity. Reader’s House further commended his commitment to designing books that resonate with diverse family dynamics, calling him “an author whose work truly bridges imagination and reality, helping families connect through storytelling.”The interview also explored how Dr. Fetscherin balances his academic background with creative storytelling. “At its core, branding is about evoking emotion—just like a great children’s book,” he noted. His dedication to detail is evident even in Bones is Back, with every aspect of Bones’ design—from glowing features to symbolic hearts—carefully crafted for emotional impact and visual appeal.Parents and families alike have embraced Dr. Fetscherin’s work, with one reader writing the following Amazon review: “A delightful mix of story and play! Perfect for families looking to start a lighthearted Halloween tradition with young children.My daughter loves it!.. Another reader wrote “My daughter loves her Bones! It’s so cool that he glows in the dark. She takes him everywhere we go and he’s always a big hit!”.About the AuthorDr. Marc Fetscherin is a globally recognised professor and researcher consistently ranked among the top 1% of scientists worldwide. As a children's book author, he draws inspiration from his role as a father and his real-life experiences, creating thoughtful and engaging stories that bring families together. His titles, We Are Family but Not Married and Bones is Back: A Family Tradition for Halloween, have been acclaimed for their originality, inclusivity, and ability to connect with readers across diverse backgrounds and has received numerous book awards. Early October, the American Halloween & Costume Association (HCA) named Bones is Back as a finalist for “Most Innovative Product 2025”.About Reader’s HouseReader’s House is one of London’s leading literary magazines, featuring bestselling authors, award-winning writers, and rising stars in the literary world. With formats available in print, electronic, interactive, and social media, Reader’s House is dedicated to promoting exceptional storytelling and providing readers access to the best in literature.

