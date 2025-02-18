Beverly Hills Cosmetic Dentist Describes Best Quality Products

Kevin Sands, DDS – a cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills – recently shared insight into dental products in articles by Glamour, Prevention, and Harper's BAZAAR.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a respected cosmetic dentist in Beverly Hills , Kevin Sands, DDS is frequently recognized for his knowledge of oral healthcare products. Recently, he was interviewed by three major publications – namely Harper's BAZAAR, Prevention, and Glamour – for his opinion on top-quality water flossers, toothpastes, and teeth whitening options.The Harper's BAZAAR article (1) discusses the importance of regular oral irrigation and lists the best systems according to dentists. Dr. Sands emphasizes that using a water flosser daily at a 90-degree angle can manage plaque, debris, and bacteria. Meanwhile, in the Prevention piece (2), professionals identify the most effective toothpastes; Dr. Sands provides insight into key ingredients like hydrated silica and essential oils. Finally, the Glamour article (3) answers a range of questions about teeth whitening solutions, with Dr. Sands advising readers on the importance of selecting at-home products that can mimic the results of professional-grade treatments.Dr. Sands is always happy to share his expertise and experience with the press and patients alike. He encourages anyone interested in learning more about these products to consult a reputable oral healthcare professional.(1) Harper's BAZAAR: The 7 Best Water Flossers Worth Adding to Your Routine(2) Prevention: The 11 Best Natural Toothpastes, According to Dentists(3) Glamour: 15 Best Teeth-Whitening Products, According to DentistsAbout Kevin B. Sands, DDSOften called the “Dentist to the Stars,” Dr. Kevin Sands is renowned for his stunning celebrity smile results. He is an alumnus of the USC School of Dentistry and the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, as well as a member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) and the American Dental Association (ADA). With state-of-the-art offices in Beverly Hills and Dubai, Dr. Sands offers a full spectrum of cosmetic and restorative dental treatments, such as porcelain veneers , Invisalign, and more. He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Sands, please visit beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com, porcelainveneersinbeverlyhills.com, facebook.com/cosmeticdentistbeverlyhills, and @drkevinsands on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.beverlyhillscosmeticdentist.com/news-room/beverly-hills-cosmetic-dentist-weighs-in-on-the-best-products/ ###Kevin B. Sands, DDS414 North Camden Drive, Suite #940Beverly Hills, CA 90210(310) 273-0111Rosemont Media

