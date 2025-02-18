John V Jayakumar Unveils 'AI for Keynote Speakers' at PSS2025 in Mumbai

AI for Keynote Speakers Book Cover

A groundbreaking guide on leveraging AI for keynote speeches launches at Professional Speakers Summit 2025.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author John V Jayakumar, known for his insightful book Quantum Triangle: The Blueprint to a Quadrillion-Dollar Economy, is set to launch his highly anticipated second book, AI for Keynote Speakers: The No-BS Guide to Using AI Across All Aspects of a Keynote Speech!

The book will be officially released during the prestigious Professional Speakers Summit 2025 (PSS2025), organized by the Professional Speakers Association of India (PSAI) at the Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport Hotel on February 21, 2025.

In an era where artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, AI for Keynote Speakers is a timely and essential resource for public speakers eager to harness the power of AI to elevate their craft. This comprehensive guide introduces 10 powerful AI tools that can revolutionize how keynote speakers research, write, design, and deliver their speeches. AI is a game-changer for the speaking industry, from crafting compelling scripts and generating stunning visuals to enhancing audience engagement and personal branding.

"AI is not here to replace keynote speakers; it's here to amplify their impact," says John V Jayakumar. "This book is designed to help speakers work smarter, expand their influence, and future-proof their careers."

With practical insights, real-world applications, and step-by-step guidance, AI for Keynote Speakers empowers professionals to integrate AI seamlessly into their workflow, saving time while improving speech effectiveness. Whether you're a seasoned speaker, corporate trainer, coach, or industry leader, this book provides a roadmap to harness AI for greater efficiency, engagement, and innovation.

Key Highlights of the Book:

AI-Powered Research: Leverage AI tools to uncover compelling insights and trends.

Script Enhancement: Use AI-driven writing assistants to refine your speech with clarity and impact.

Presentation Design: Create visually stunning slides with AI-powered design tools.

Speech Rehearsal & Coaching: AI-driven feedback to improve delivery, tone, and engagement.

Brand Building & Social Media Growth: Utilize AI to strengthen your online presence and authority.

PSS2025 is expected to draw top keynote speakers and industry leaders from around the globe. As AI continues to shape the future of professional speaking, AI for Keynote Speakers is set to become an indispensable guide for those looking to stay ahead of the curve.

Availability

AI for Keynote Speakers will be available in digital format (eBook) on Amazon worldwide following its official launch at PSS2025.

