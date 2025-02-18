John V Jayakumar to Deliver Keynote on AI Power Tools at PSS2025

AI Power Tools Keynote by John V Jayakumar

John V Jayakumar, CEO of Superposition Technologies, will explore AI-driven transformation in the speaking industry at PSS2025 in Mumbai on Feb 21.

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Professional Speakers Summit 2025 (PSS2025), organized by the Professional Speakers Association of India (PSAI), will feature a groundbreaking keynote by John V Jayakumar, co-founder and CEO of Superposition Technologies. The event will take place at the Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport hotel on February 21, 2025, and the keynote will spotlight AI's transformative role in the professional speaking industry.

John's keynote, "AI Power Tools: Transforming the Game for Professional Speakers," will explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping the speaking business. Attendees will gain insights into cutting-edge AI tools that can revolutionize speechwriting, audience engagement, personal branding, and business growth for speakers.

"As AI continues to evolve, it is no longer just an enhancement. It is necessary for professional speakers looking to elevate their impact," said John. "My keynote will showcase practical, high-impact AI tools that can help speakers refine their messaging, automate key processes, and unlock new opportunities in the industry."

Key Highlights of the Keynote:

AI-Powered Research & Content Generation: How AI can streamline topic research, enhance storytelling, and optimize speech delivery.

Presentation & Visual Enhancement: Leveraging AI-driven tools to create compelling presentations, graphics, and videos.

AI for Audience Analysis & Engagement: Utilizing AI analytics to tailor content and deliver personalized experiences.

Automation & Business Growth: Implementing AI solutions for lead generation, marketing automation, and scaling a speaking business.

The Professional Speakers Summit 2025 is centered around the theme of Momentum, emphasizing the power of continuous growth, adaptation, and leveraging innovative tools to accelerate success. This year's event will focus on helping speakers harness momentum to propel their careers forward, ensuring sustained impact in an ever-changing industry.

With AI becoming integral to content creation and audience interaction, John's keynote is expected to provide actionable insights for speakers seeking to stay ahead of the curve.

