CloudDefense.AI Featured in the GIGAOM Radar Report for CIEMs

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudDefense.AI, a leading provider of cloud security solutions, has been featured in the GigaOM Radar for Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Solutions. This recognition highlights CloudDefense.AI’s innovation in securing cloud environments by enforcing least privilege access, identifying identity-based risks, and mitigating misconfigurations.As cloud adoption accelerates, enterprises face increasing challenges in managing permissions and access controls. According to GigaOM, CIEM solutions are vital in preventing cloud security failures, with 80% of breaches stemming from identity mismanagement and excessive entitlements. The GigaOM Radar evaluates vendors based on security capabilities, innovation, and market impact, positioning CloudDefense.AI as a key player in this space.CloudDefense.AI’s recognition highlights its ability to deliver a Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that integrates CIEM functionalities, providing enterprises with real-time risk insights, automated remediation, and compliance support. With a strong focus on identity security and cloud entitlements, the platform ensures organizations can prevent privilege escalations and enforce Zero Trust principles effectively.GigaOM’s report highlights CloudDefense.AI’s Zero Trust Policy Engine, which continuously enforces least privilege access, ensuring that users and services only have the necessary permissions. Additionally, the platform offers Attack Path Analysis, a security graph that maps privileged identities, vulnerabilities, and misconfigurations to detect potential attack paths, providing comprehensive visibility into risks across multi-cloud environments.The platform also enables multi-cloud entitlement management, supporting AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Through AI-driven automated remediation, organizations can eliminate excessive permissions and enforce just-in-time access control, reducing attack surfaces while ensuring regulatory compliance with frameworks like SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and NIST.The full GigaOM Radar Report for Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Solutions can be accessed from this link . (Subscription required).About CloudDefense.AI:CloudDefense.AI, headquartered in Palo Alto, is a complete Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) that secures the entire cloud infrastructure and applications. Considering the evolving threat landscape, they blend expertise and technology seamlessly, positioning themselves as the go-to solution for remediating security risks from code to cloud.Experience the ultimate protection with their comprehensive suite that covers every facet of your cloud security needs, from code to cloud to cloud reconnaissance. Their catered-for cloud offering includes SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC Analysis, Advanced API Security, Container Security, CSPM, CWPP, and CIEM to the exclusive Hacker’s View™ technology – CloudDefense.AI ensures airtight security at every level.Going above and beyond, their innovative solution actively tackles zero-day threats and effectively reduces vulnerability noise by strategically applying various modern techniques. This unique approach delivers up to five times more value than other security tools, establishing them as comprehensive and proactive digital defense pioneers.If you want to learn more about CloudDefense.AI and explore one of the best CNAPPs in the industry, please book a free demo with us or connect with them at connectwithus@clouddefense.ai.

