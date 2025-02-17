Parliament hosts sitting of the permanent committees and pre-sitting meetings of the Pan-African Parliament, 18 to 28 Feb

What: Sitting of Permanent Committees and related meetings of the 6th Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament under the African Union Theme of the Year for 2025: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.”

When: 18 – 28 February 2025

Preparatory meetings are scheduled to convene prior to the formal opening of the Committee Sitting on 24 February 2025, as per the following programme:

Public Sessions:

Meeting Date Time Meeting of the PAP Bureau with African Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives, and Deans of other Regions, accredited to the Republic of South Africa 20 February 2025 9 am SAST Official Opening of the Sitting of Committees 24 February 2025 9 am SAST Meetings of Permanent Committees 24 to 28 February 2025 9 am SAST

Closed Sessions:

Meeting Date Time Meeting of the 6th PAP Bureau 18 to 19 February 2025 9 am SAST Joint meeting of the PAP Bureau and Bureaus of Permanent Committees and Caucuses 21 February 2025 9 am SAST Meeting of the Rules, Privileges and Disciplinary Committee 17,18,19, 20 February 2025 9 am SAST Meeting of the Committee on Monetary and Financial Affairs 18,19,20 February 2025 9 am SAST Meeting of the Committee on Audit and Public Accounts 18, 19, 20 February 2025 9 am SAST Orientation Meeting for new Members 23 February 2025 9 am SAST Sitting of the Regional Caucuses 23 February 2025 9 am SAST

Where: Pan-African Parliament Headquarters: 19 Richard’s Drive, Gallagher Estate, Midrand, South Africa

Who: African Heads of State and Government, Pan-African Parliamentarians, Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments, Members of National and Regional Parliaments, Clerks of National and Regional Parliaments, Government Officials, Civil Society Organizations, Academia, African Union Member States, African Union Organs and Institutions, United Nations Organs and Bodies, and the Diplomatic Corps.

Note to editors:

The Pan-African Parliament has eleven Permanent Committees whose functions align with those of the African Union Commissions. Each Committee has a maximum number of thirty Members with regional and gender representation (Rule 22 (5)) excluding the Committee on Audit and Public Accounts which has a maximum number of fifteen Members.

The Permanent Committees meet twice a year for statutory meetings and can meet more often during parliamentary sessions or for non-statutory meetings when the need arises.The Committees enable Parliament to perform its core oversight, advisory, and consultative functions. Further, such an arrangement allows the Parliament to perform several functions simultaneously and provide the required detailed investigation on matters of concern.

The Committees implement programs and projects aligned with the PAP Strategic plan 2018-2023, drafted in consideration of the vision of the Parliament, Agenda 2063, African Union programs and theme of the year.

More information about the Permanent Committees can be obtained from: https://pap.au.int/en/committees

Physical attendance:

Accreditation is required for all media who wish to cover the Sitting in person at the seat of the Pan-African Parliament. Journalists should fill out the accreditation form at https://t.ly/6H-o_ and return to jeffrey.onganga@panafricanparliament.org by 14 February 2025.

Online/Virtual Participation:

Livestreaming and audio-visual can be accessed through the following platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/panafricanparliament

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AfrikParliament

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/panafricanparliament

Media representatives are invited to cover the public sessions of the Sitting of Permanent Committees and related activities from 18 to 28 February 2025.

For further information and general comments, please contact:

Ms. Lindiwe Khumalo

Clerk of the Pan-African Parliament

E-mail: clerk@panafricanparliament.org

For all media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Jeffrey Onganga

E-mail: jeffrey.onganga@panafricanparliament.org

