Parliament hosts sitting of the permanent committees and pre-sitting meetings of the Pan-African Parliament, 18 to 28 Feb
What: Sitting of Permanent Committees and related meetings of the 6th Parliament of the Pan-African Parliament under the African Union Theme of the Year for 2025: “Justice for Africans and People of African Descent through Reparations.”
When: 18 – 28 February 2025
Preparatory meetings are scheduled to convene prior to the formal opening of the Committee Sitting on 24 February 2025, as per the following programme:
Public Sessions:
|Meeting
|Date
|Time
|Meeting of the PAP Bureau with African Ambassadors and Permanent Representatives, and Deans of other Regions, accredited to the Republic of South Africa
|20 February 2025
|9 am SAST
|Official Opening of the Sitting of Committees
|24 February 2025
|9 am SAST
|Meetings of Permanent Committees
|24 to 28 February 2025
|9 am SAST
Closed Sessions:
|Meeting
|Date
|Time
|Meeting of the 6th PAP Bureau
|18 to 19 February 2025
|9 am SAST
|Joint meeting of the PAP Bureau and Bureaus of Permanent Committees and Caucuses
|21 February 2025
|9 am SAST
|Meeting of the Rules, Privileges and Disciplinary Committee
|17,18,19, 20 February 2025
|9 am SAST
|Meeting of the Committee on Monetary and Financial Affairs
|18,19,20 February 2025
|9 am SAST
|Meeting of the Committee on Audit and Public Accounts
|18, 19, 20 February 2025
|9 am SAST
|Orientation Meeting for new Members
|23 February 2025
|9 am SAST
|Sitting of the Regional Caucuses
|23 February 2025
|9 am SAST
Where: Pan-African Parliament Headquarters: 19 Richard’s Drive, Gallagher Estate, Midrand, South Africa
Who: African Heads of State and Government, Pan-African Parliamentarians, Speakers of National and Regional Parliaments, Members of National and Regional Parliaments, Clerks of National and Regional Parliaments, Government Officials, Civil Society Organizations, Academia, African Union Member States, African Union Organs and Institutions, United Nations Organs and Bodies, and the Diplomatic Corps.
Note to editors:
The Pan-African Parliament has eleven Permanent Committees whose functions align with those of the African Union Commissions. Each Committee has a maximum number of thirty Members with regional and gender representation (Rule 22 (5)) excluding the Committee on Audit and Public Accounts which has a maximum number of fifteen Members.
The Permanent Committees meet twice a year for statutory meetings and can meet more often during parliamentary sessions or for non-statutory meetings when the need arises.The Committees enable Parliament to perform its core oversight, advisory, and consultative functions. Further, such an arrangement allows the Parliament to perform several functions simultaneously and provide the required detailed investigation on matters of concern.
The Committees implement programs and projects aligned with the PAP Strategic plan 2018-2023, drafted in consideration of the vision of the Parliament, Agenda 2063, African Union programs and theme of the year.
More information about the Permanent Committees can be obtained from: https://pap.au.int/en/committees
Physical attendance:
Accreditation is required for all media who wish to cover the Sitting in person at the seat of the Pan-African Parliament. Journalists should fill out the accreditation form at https://t.ly/6H-o_ and return to jeffrey.onganga@panafricanparliament.org by 14 February 2025.
Online/Virtual Participation:
Livestreaming and audio-visual can be accessed through the following platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/panafricanparliament
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AfrikParliament
YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/panafricanparliament
Media representatives are invited to cover the public sessions of the Sitting of Permanent Committees and related activities from 18 to 28 February 2025.
For further information and general comments, please contact:
Ms. Lindiwe Khumalo
Clerk of the Pan-African Parliament
E-mail: clerk@panafricanparliament.org
For all media inquiries, please contact:
Mr. Jeffrey Onganga
E-mail: jeffrey.onganga@panafricanparliament.org
