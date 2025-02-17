Shared Mobility Market Set to Reach $1,266.80 Billion by 2031, Transforming Urban Transportation: AMR Report

Shared Mobility Market Size

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Shared Mobility Market," The shared mobility market size was valued at $435.20 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,266.80 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.Micro mobility vehicle such as e-bikes are gaining traction in the shared mobility industry at the moment. Several companies across the globe are launching e-bikes to offer e-bike sharing service to its customers, which is fueling the segmental growth. For instance, in March 2022, Veo has successfully launched the Class 2 e-bike with throttle-assist, in Birmingham, Ala; Seattle Wash; Santa Monica, Calif; Syracuse, New York; and on the University of Alabama campus. The Class 2 e-bike is named as Cosmo-e and is going to be deployed throughout the U.S. The throttle-assist makes the Cosmo-e the most accessible e-bike on the North American shared mobility market by allowing riders to get where they need to go if they are unable to pedal, need support traveling up the hills or want a boost to get up to speed from an idle position.🔰 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10179 The growth of the global shared mobility market is propelling, due to rise in venture capital and strategic investments, government initiatives for smart cities, and increase in inclusion of e-bikes in the sharing fleet. However, low rate of internet penetration in developing regions is the factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in government initiatives for the development of bike sharing infrastructure is the factor expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global shared mobility market based on service model, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.Based on service model, the public transit segment accounted for more than half of the total market in 2021, and is projected to lead the trail by the end of 2031. However, the bike sharing segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 15.3% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses car sharing, ride-hailing and microtransit under this segment.🔰 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A10179 Based on vehicle type, the buses and rails segment contributed to more than half of the global market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance through 2031. The two-wheelers segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 14.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report also discusses passenger cars and others under this segment.Based on vehicle propulsion, the IC engines segment captured the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to exhibit a noteworthy growth during the forecast period. Nonetheless, the electric and hybrid vehicles segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% from 2022 to 2031.Based on sales channel, the online segment captured the largest share of nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2021, and is likely to lead the trail during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment would grow at the highest CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and North America.🔰 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shared-mobility-market/purchase-options 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞Autocrypt Co., Ltd., BlaBlaCar, Blu-Smart Mobility Pvt. Ltd., Bolt Technology OÜ, Cabify Espaa S.L.U., EasyMile SAS, Free2move, Getaround, Inc., Lyft, Inc., Meru Mobility Tech Pvt. Ltd., ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola), Uber Technologies Inc., Zoomcar India Private Limited, Didi Chuxing Technology Co. and Yandex LLC.The report analyzes these key players of the global shared mobility market . These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 