Anti-Drone Market Growth With Recent Trends, Demand and Forecast by 2031

Anti-Drone Market by Technology, by Application, by End Use, by Platform : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global anti-drone industry was generated $1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $14.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.The increasing use of a drone, the rise in drone-related activities, and the emergence of various startups offering anti-drone systems are expected to drive the growth of the global anti-drone market growth during the forecast period. However, detection effectiveness and the anti-drone system are expensive and act as key restraining factors in the global market. Conversely, advancements in anti-drone technology and technological developments in tackling drone swarms to foster growth are expected to open new avenues for the expansion of the global anti-drone market during the forecast period.Download Report Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08180 Growing military spending across the globe. In addition, the key players operating in the industry have been offering efficient anti-drone systems for detection & disruption of drones, which boosts the growth of the market across the globe. By technology, the electronic system segment dominated the global market in 2021, in terms of revenue. By application, the disruption segment dominated the global market in 2021, in terms of revenue. By end use, the military & defense segment dominated the global market in 2021, in terms of revenue. By platform, the ground segment dominated the global market in 2021, in terms of revenue. Presently, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor and is expected to lead the market during the forecast period, followed by North America.Anti-drones are specially designed surveillance equipment to keep an eye on highly secured areas by ensuring no drones are flying over that restricted area. Anti-drones used at such locations are equipped with superior quality tracking & responding components that tracks an unidentified drone and crashes it during its flight. Anti-drone system installed at different locations have an in-built radio frequency simulator that matches with the frequency of the drone and disconnects the user control over the drone by enabling its control over the drone and hence leading it to either crash the UAV at the location or cause it to land.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-drone-market/purchase-options With the advancement in technology, numerous technology-driven companies such as Thales, Raytheon, Saab and others, are offering a superior quality anti-drone system to be used at different locations, which creates a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in September 2020, Blighter Surveillance Systems launched the latest radars, the A800 3D drone detection radar for land, air and sea surveillance. The radar’s main function is to detect and locate commercial ‘hobby’ drones in 3D space. Its optimized air security mode provides a unique ability to search for low-slow-small (LSS) threats caused by the misuse of small drones including the commonly used ‘DJI Phantom’ style quadcopters. Similarly, in December 2021, Dedrone & Swisscom Partner to protect people, property, and information from the threat of unauthorized drones. Swisscom customers protecting critical sites can now expand security protection into their airspace through Dedrone drone detection and threat mitigation solution. Such developments create a wider scope for the growth of the market across the globe.Moreover, the market has been witnessing suitable growth in recent years, owing to increase in investments carried by governments across the globe to enhance the defense sector, which creates lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market across the globe. For instance, in November 2022, DroneShield and Operator Tactical Solutions launched a virtual reality-based solution for counter-drone training. The capability was developed to provide military and law enforcement customers with immersive planning and rehearsals against unmanned aerial threats. The system works with Droneshield’s DroneGun Tactical and DroneGun MKIII handheld drone interceptors. Similarly, in December 2020, Dedrone, Vodafone and Amazon Web Services (AWS) partnered to provide airspace security for critical infrastructure. Sites of critical importance, including airports, stadiums, correctional facilities, energy facilities, corporate headquarters, government buildings, and military installations, can seamlessly upgrade their security programs with Vodafone Business and Dedrone.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A08180 Leading Market Players: -DeTect, Inc.Advanced Radar TechnologiesBlighter Surveillance Systems LimitedDedroneDroneShield LtdLockheed Martin CorporationLiteyeRaytheon Technologies CorporationSAABThalesSRC, INCLEONARDO S.P.A.ISRAEL Aerospace IndustriesRafael Advanced Defense SystemAccipiter RadarBoeingMOOG Inc.HensoldtMBDASkysafeBased on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest Anti-Drone Market Size in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. An increase in security breaches and the growth in the use of drones for illegal activities will further fuel the demand for the anti-drone market. Major anti-drone manufacturers in the region are focusing on developing technologically advanced variants and improving their current portfolios to gain an edge over their competitors. Furthermore, several of the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market players are entering into collaborations to expand their reach Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2022 to 2031.Trending Reports:Military Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 Underwater Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-drone-market-A08682 Drone-in-a-Box Solutions Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-in-a-box-solutions-market-A14487

