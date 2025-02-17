Louisiana Lottery Transfers Nearly $46.5 Million to State for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred nearly $46.5 million to the state treasury.

BATON ROUGE – For the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred nearly $46.5 million to the state treasury, up about $4 million from last quarter thanks to a $1.2 billion Mega Millions jackpot roll in December. Even so, total transfers for the first half of the year reached $88.9 million, $17 million less than last fiscal year, which ended as the Lottery’s second-best finish ever.

“Strong inflationary pressures and jackpot fatigue are having a noticeable effect on sales,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “Players have grown more accustomed to the frequency of large jackpots and the urgency to purchase has decreased. We are also hearing from our retailers that there is less store-traffic overall as consumers cut back on discretionary spending. Nevertheless, the Lottery continues to ‘up our game’ with more experiential promotions that create added value for our players’ purchase.”

With revenue of $155,710,977, the Lottery’s total second-quarter state transfers were $46,451,664. Since the Lottery began operations in 1991, more than $13.8 billion in revenue has been generated, primarily from ticket sales. Over $4.85 billion has been transferred to the state treasury to support K-12 public education, amounting to about 35% of total revenue.

Retailers earn 5% sales commission, plus incentives for cashing players’ winning tickets and bonuses for selling big winning tickets. For October through December of 2025, retailer compensation totaled nearly $8.8 million, bringing year-to-date compensation to $16,664,990.

“This spring promises to be an exciting time for the Lottery as we continue to raise funds for K-12 public education while entertaining our players with events like our Golden Nugget Grand Prize event where 10 second-chance trip prize finalists will win additional cash prizes of up to $1 million,” Hudson added. “We’ll also be ushering in major game changes for Mega Millions as its starting jackpot increases to $50 million with a built-in prize multiplier feature and kicking off this year’s NASCAR Powerball Playoff Promotion for a chance to win a VIP race getaway plus up to $1 million!”

