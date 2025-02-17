Press release : The show "OLLIE" will take the stage of the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on April 25-27.

OLLIE LE SHOW POSTER

PARIS, FRANCE, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "OLLIE" will take the stage of the Théâtre du Châtelet on April 25, 26, and 27 for five exceptional performances.From the street to the stage, the original creation, bringing together various artistic expressions from the urban space, will unite the UMA Company (Urban Move Academy) staged by Nicolas Musin.Accompanied by Pedro Winter for musical direction, Morgan Bouvant for production and general coordination, and curated by the Skateboard Culture label.An exceptional lineup of artists, evolving around a skateboard ramp, will give life to a liberating and electrifying show that mixes the languages, gestures,and questions of today's youth.Signed by Nicolas Musin, the choreography is woven with encounters, both raw and meticulously written to give body to the impulses of a fabulous lineup of young performers from various disciplines – skateboarding, parkour, and dance.The musical creation under the direction of Pedro Winter brings together the new talents of the French Touch. The pieces specially created for the show, accompanied by the poems of Kae Tempest, Mark Gonzales, and Matt Lloyd, will be triggers for the imagination of the seventeen artists on stage who integrate their experiences, memories, and aspirations.Among the 17 artists who will take over the stage of the Théâtre du Châtelet, we find professional parkour athletes. Caryl Cordt-Moller, 2024 world champion, and Maxime Renaud, both known for having played the masked torchbearers at the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, will be present. They will also share the stage with Emmanuel Nasshan, who made headlines by performing a lateral somersault at a height of 130 meters on the crossbeams of the Eiffel Tower. Also to be discovered is Meryt, a 21-year-old multidisciplinary artist, former professional gymnast in Germany, trained at the Hamburg Ballet, and today a rising figure in contemporary and urban dance.Finally, four Parisian skaters handpicked will enrich this exceptional casting, taking their place on the ramp in the center of the show.The UMA company is a springboard for young enthusiasts, offering them the opportunity to express their identity and reveal their potential. This talent development program, through the academy based in Geneva, tackles the writing of the choreographic gesture and the manifestations of its sharing. The ambition of the UMA project is to develop new synergies, emblematic of 21st-century art and its open, cosmopolitan, and hybrid practices. A true art school, space for creation, and place for exploration, UMA is part of the current urban culture movement, particularly in their performative forms such as ride, parkour, and dance.OLLIE will offer spectators an hour and ten minutes of poetic, musical, and visual experience that embodies the energy and fervor of youth.This unique show, mixing contemporary dance and urban culture, is designed to cross Parisian borders. The ambition is clear: to make this production a true international phenomenon, with a tour planned to be exported to stages around the world in the coming months.CREDITS:Staging, Choreography & Visual Universe: NICOLAS MUSINMusical Direction: PEDRO WINTERInterpretation: UMA COMPANY & GUESTSLighting Design: JEAN-MARC SKATCHKOTexts: KAE TEMPEST, MARK GONZALES, and MAT LLOYDProduction: PAVILLON NOIR AND THÉÂTRE DU CHÂTELETProduction and General Coordination: Morgan BouvantCuration: Skateboard CultureTo follow the news, follow @ OLLIE LE SHOW on InstagramTickets are on sale on the Théâtre du Châtelet websiteTickets: from €9 to €80VISUALSAbout Pavillon Noir:Pavillon Noir is a 360° strategic & creative communication agency (film, print, graphic design, digital activation, event, street marketing, retail, influence, creative technology, artificial intelligence) rooted in cultures and communities.PAVILLON NOIRInstagram: @pavillon\_noirLinkedIn: Pavillon NoirFacebook: Pavillon NoirPress Contacts:Servane Magnanservane@pavillonnoir.com+33 6 32 95 50 41Axel FoyAxel.f@pavillonnoir.com+33 6 71 34 30 78

