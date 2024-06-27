Pavillon Noir is launching its AI studio combining the expertise of a talented team and innovative technology.
The independent communications agency Pavillon Noir is strengthening its creative know-how with the creation of an AI studio.
Generative artificial intelligence offers new impetus to creation, making it possible to push the limits of developing ideas.”PARIS , FRANCE, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the dawn of its 10th anniversary, the independent communications agency Pavillon Noir is strengthening its creative know-how with the creation of an AI studio combining the expertise of a talented team and innovative technology.
— Ghislain de la Chaise, Founder and President of Pavillon Noir
After several steps of evolution during its 10 years of existence, Pavillon Noir is today a creative agency which offers all its own expertise to support clients from all sectors in France and internationally. Offering strategic creativity to meet all the challenges of connection between brands and their targets via culture, Pavillon Noir is entering a new phase of development with the launch of an A.I. creation studio.
“We are taking a step forward by wanting to best support brands in the integration of AI into all types of content. Generative artificial intelligence offers new impetus to creation, making it possible to push the limits of developing ideas. It is the result of collaborative work between creators and algorithms, so we have formed a dedicated team of talents and we have equipped ourselves with the latest technologies with Chat GPT and Midjourney to explore our clients' concepts,” explains Ghislain de la Chaise, Founder and President of Pavillon Noir.
IA Pavillon Noir Studio offers three types of offers:
-PN AI Academy (Conference, Workshops & Bootcamp, Consulting) to provide personalized training to internal teams and increase their creative capacity tenfold.
-PN AI Studio (Key Visuals -print & digital- 360° Campaign Production Photoshoot Mook & Guidebook) to create advanced static and video visuals that redefine the standards of creativity and push the boundaries of what's possible with content-based creatives AI.
-PN AI Exploration (Creative & visual exploration Product Prototyping Video Storyboards) to deliver unique campaigns and support brands on their journey towards AI adoption.
“Our services help clients navigate this technological shift by training them in generative AI techniques and helping them integrate this technology into the heart of their creative process. The objective is to facilitate, enrich and accelerate the design of new advertising campaigns and new products. People remain fundamentally at the heart of this approach, thus guaranteeing ethics, vision, and respect for the codes specific to each brand,” explains Julien Impératrice, Director of IA Studio.
Several brands from different sectors have already started collaborating with Studio IA Pavillon Noir at different levels such as Renault Nissan, JPG, Charlotte Tilbury, Ray-Ban, Dacia, Carolina Herrera, Benetton and Vitality.
A French agency with the capacity to deploy activations internationally, Pavillon Noir today occupies a unique place in the communications market. It works for a wide array of sectors: Tech & Gaming (Microsoft, Call of Duty), Lifestyle & Fashion (Levi's, Zalando), Beauty & Luxury (JPG parfums, Tissot), Entertainment (WB, Prime Video), Drinks and Spirits (Pernod Ricard, Cointreau, GHMumm) and associations (Amnesty International).
ABOUT PAVILLON NOIR :
Pavillon Noir is a 360° strategic & creative communications agency (film, print, graphic design, digital activation, events, influence, artificial intelligence) anchored in cultures and communities.
