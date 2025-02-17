Pointspay launches first to market Shopify plugin to boost retailer engagement with Flying Blue+ payment solution

Online retailers can now seamlessly integrate Pointspay to engage, convert, and retain customers from Flying Blue, the Air France-KLM Group loyalty programme.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pointspay , the innovative marketing and payment solution, has announced the launch of its new Shopify plugin, enabling online retailers to engage, convert, and retain new customers more efficiently than ever before. The first version that has launched is for Flying Blue+, the new payment method launched earlier this year in partnership with Pointspay.The Shopify plugin is a quick and straightforward alternative to API integrations for merchants using the Shopify platform for their e-commerce business. Merchants can simply download the Flying Blue+ plugin directly from the Shopify App Store, configure it, and conduct a test transaction, all within a matter of minutes."Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential infrastructure for commerce," said Jasper Mulder, Chief Growth Officer at Pointspay. "We are thrilled to be part of Shopify's ecosystem and to offer a solution that is engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security. With Pointspay's new plugin, merchants can quickly tap into the power of loyalty programs, enhancing their customer experience and driving growth."Retailers that have already integrated Pointspay into their online shopping experience include Oger, Diamond Point and Polaar, showcasing the solution’s growing adoption among brands seeking to leverage loyalty programs for customer engagement and retention.

