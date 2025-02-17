Guanabana Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 8.86% to reach US$211.408 million by 2030

guanabana market

The Guanabana market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% from US$138.311 million in 2025 to US$211.408 million by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the Guanabana market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.86% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$211.408 million by 2030.The change in consumer preferences, which has resulted in a shift towards higher consumption of tropical fruits in developed regions, is expected to drive the guanabana market globally. Moreover, globalization is also expected to drive the market to a new echelon. This is mainly due to the ensuing creation of a single global market that is free of protectionism and is promoted by trade agreements among various nations. The most recent is the European Union Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) & EU-Vietnam Economic Integration Agreement (EVIPA) between the EU and Vietnam. Under the aegis of this trade agreement, 65% of EU exports to Vietnam will be reportedly abolished. In contrast, the remaining will reportedly be phased out over the next 19 years.Furthermore, 71% of duties levied on the exports from Vietnam will be abolished, while the remaining will be eliminated over the next 7 years. The agreement aims to eliminate nearly 99% of customs duties between Vietnam and the EU. This ambitious initiative is expected to encourage strategic investments in the food and beverage industry and sectors such as pharmaceuticals and personal care , where Guanabana is finding increasing applications. Vietnam's labour-intensive industries and agri-food sector are competitive, and the EU is globally renowned for its quality management and technological expertise. These two factors complement each other and are expected to render the prevailing market conditions favorable, particularly for the processed food sector. Another benefit reportedly mentioned in a report by the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam is that food preparations will become duty-free after 7 years due to tariff elimination for EU exporters.Additionally, rapid urbanization is expected to lead to receiving quality education and achieving higher levels because of the comparatively large population, which would result in a high-income generation capability. This will result in a committed investment in personal grooming activities using various personal care products. These products are increasingly incorporating food products and ingredients derived from them, such as Guanabana. This trend will, in turn, support the healthy market growth.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/guanabana-market The guanabana market is segmented by cultivation type into three major categories: Conventional, organic, and others. Products made from organic guanabana are becoming more and more popular. Customers are prepared to pay more for guanabana that is grown organically because they are worried about the effects on the environment and pesticide residues.The guanabana market by end-user is segmented into the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. The food and beverage industry has experienced a convergence of cosmetics and food, allowing the successful integration of food ingredients in cosmetic applications. This is contributing to a plethora of developments in the nutricosmetics space, especially due to synergistic results. This resulted in adopting the beauty-from-within trend, which is partly expected to drive the guanabana market growth.The guanabana market by distribution channel is segmented into the online and offline. The online market is going to grow at a high rate. The introduction of a novel approach to advertise the health advantages of guanabana across various channels is preparing to accelerate the market's growth rate. Additionally, social media is a major factor in persuading consumers to switch to new, high-quality products from independent food stores.Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant market shareholder in the guanabana market. The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region, such as ASEAN countries.With the rapid economic growth in China, different products related to guanabana are available in online and offline channels. For instance, there are 175 types of guanabana products available on alibaba.com. This increased variety of product segments will boost the demand for guanabana.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the guanabana market that have been covered are Guanabana de Canarias, Sunshine Naturals, Goya Foods, Inc, Gremberry Farms, OCATI, Deli Food.The market analytics report segments the guanabana market as follows:• By Cultivation Typeo Conventionalo Organico Others• By End-Usero Food and Beverageo Pharmaceuticalo Personal Care• By Distribution Channelo Onlineo Offline• By Geography• Americaso USAo Others• Europe, Middle East and Africao Germanyo UKo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao OthersCompanies Profiled:• Guanabana de Canarias• Sunshine Naturals• Goya Foods, Inc• Gremberry Farms• OCATI• Deli FoodReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Seedless Grapes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/seedless-grapes-market • Avocado Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/avocado-market • Global Almond Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/almond-market • Global Corn Starch Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-corn-starch-market • Global Food Coating Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-food-coating-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

