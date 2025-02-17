Sanitary Ware Market estimated to reach US$53.312 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.40%

sanitary ware market

The sanitary ware market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% from US$42.979 billion in 2025 to US$53.312 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the sanitary ware market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$53.312 billion by 2030.Sanitary ware refers to plumbing fixtures and fittings such as toilet bowls and sinks, used in bathrooms, kitchens and other sanitation-related areas. These types of fixtures are made to offer cleanliness and hygiene for a commercial or residential infrastructure. The sanitary ware fixtures are easy to install and enhance the users' comfort.The market is experiencing steady growth, driven by several key drivers such as rapid urbanization and infrastructure development. Governments worldwide are spending substantial capital on smart city projects and urbanization infrastructure development. The growing real estate market is driving the demand. Alongside, the growing disposable incoming is boosting the purchasing power of consumers driving demand for premium products. The growing technological innovations such as self-cleaning toilets are driving the market. In October 2023, Kohler Co., an American-based, global leader in kitchen and bath products, launched its latest range of automated kitchen and sanitary products. With the launch of a new product range, the company aims to revolutionize the technology of global bathroom and kitchen products.Major manufacturers and players are spending significant capital on developing novel and innovative composites and materials. The growth in the income of consumers in developing countries has led to the demand for premium quality sanitary ware products. Therefore, major and key players are investing more capital in developing technological aspects and design.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-sanitary-ware-market The sanitary ware market by type is segmented into cisterns, toilet sinks, pedestals and wash basins. Cisterns are water storage tanks for toilets for controlling the water supply for flushing. Toilet sinks are fixtures for the disposal of human waste. Washbasins are for washing hands and face. While pedestals are supports of wash basins. During the forecasted period, the demand for toilet sinks will grow substantially due to growing demand for toilet sinks which are essential in sanitation infrastructure. The demand for cisterns will be driven by the demand for modern toilets. Wash basins will also grow considerably while pedestals will have moderate or steady growth.The sanitary ware market by materials is segmented into ceramic, acrylic plastic, pressed metal and others. Ceramics holds a considerable share of the material type of sanitary ware and will continue to dominate the market. It is made from clay, quartz and feldspar and thus, preferred widely for its long lifespan and affordability. However, the market for acrylic plastic is anticipated to grow significantly due to growing demand in modern bathrooms for its lightweight.The sanitary ware market by application is segmented into household and commercial. During the forecast period, the household segment will continue to dominate the market as demand is growing due to rising urbanization and rising disposable income. However, the commercial segment will have significant growth due to the growing demand from offices and businesses.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to attain a greater share of the global sanitary ware market during the forecasted timeline. This region is home to the world's biggest and fastest-growing population, with rising demand for residential and commercial infrastructures, driving the market. Countries in the region, like China, India, Japan, and South Korea, have also introduced key policies to boost infrastructural development, further propelling the demand for sanitary ware.The report includes the major players operating in the sanitary ware market: LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar, CERA Sanitary Ware Ltd., Eagle Ceramics, Euro Ceramics Ltd., Hindware Homes, Lecico Egypt, RAK CERAMICS, Villeroy & Boch AG, Kohler Co., Sanso Sanitary, OYN Sanitary Ware, George Group, The Sanitaryware Company and Guangdong Huayi Plumbing Fittings Industry Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the sanitary ware market as follows:• By Typeo Cisterno Toilet Sinko Pedestalo Wash Basin• By Materialso Ceramico Acrylic Plastico Pressed Metalo Others• By Applicationso Householdo Commercial• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Franceo United Kingdomo Spaino Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Taiwano Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• LIXIL Group Corporation• Jaquar• CERA Sanitary Ware Ltd.• Eagle Ceramics• Euro Ceramics Ltd.• Hindware Homes• Lecico Egypt• RAK CERAMICS• Villeroy & Boch AG• Kohler Co.• Sanso Sanitary• OYN Sanitary Ware• George Group• The Sanitaryware Company• Guangdong Huayi Plumbing Fittings Industry Co., Ltd.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Smart Homes Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-homes-market • Construction Plastic Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/construction-plastic-market • Global Kitchen Appliances Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-kitchen-appliances-market • Cloud Kitchen Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/cloud-kitchen-market • Global Microwave Oven Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-microwave-oven-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. 