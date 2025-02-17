Communications Intern

Stockholm Environment Institute is an international non-profit research institute that tackles environment and sustainable development challenges.

We empower partners to meet these challenges through cutting-edge research, knowledge, tools and capacity building. Scientific quality and integrity are foundations of our work. Partnership is at the heart of our approach, leading to change that lasts.

Our work connects science to policy and practice, aiming to drive tangible impacts. It spans climate change, natural resources, water, air, and health, and addresses questions of governance, innovation, finance, poverty, gender equality and social equity.

We are committed to transparency and full disclosure of our funding. The Government of Sweden is our largest funder, and we also receive funds from a range of public research funders, philanthropic foundations, bilateral and multilateral development agencies, governments, NGOs and other partners.

Through SEI’s HQ and seven centres around the world, we engage with policy, practice and development action for a sustainable, prosperous future for all.

SEI US is an Equal Opportunity Employer that does not discriminate on the basis of actual or perceived race, creed, color, religion, alienage or national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, age, physical or mental disability, medical condition, sex, gender (including pregnancy, childbirth, medical conditions related to pregnancy and childbirth, or breastfeeding), marital status, military or veteran status, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, genetic information, past or present status as a workers’ compensation or whistleblower claimant, use of a service animal, or any other characteristic protected by applicable federal, state or local laws. We are dedicated to this policy with respect to recruitment, hiring, placement, promotion, transfer, training, compensation, benefits, employee activities and general treatment during employment. This policy and the law prohibit employment discrimination against any employee or applicant on the basis of any legally protected status outlined above.