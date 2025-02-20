MBAS introduces new method to help property owners find builders who are Certified BuildTrust® Managers

Micro Builders Association, Singapore (MBAS) logo Certified BuildTrust® Manager emblem

Property, commercial and homeowners can now easily identify construction professionals who are qualified to manage projects in accordance with standards by MBAS

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Micro Builders Association, Singapore (MBAS) , is making it easier for property, commercial and homeowners to find and ascertain certified construction professionals who have completed the BuildTrustManager Certification Programme, with the introduction of Certified BuildTrustManager official professional emblems and the launch of the Certified BuildTrust® Manager online directory Construction disputes make up 40% of cases resolved by the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC), which has mediated over 6,300 matters worth $14 billion since 1997. The BuildTrustManager Certification Programme aims to help mitigate the growing number of construction disputes between contractors and property owners, where lawsuits are commonplace due to disagreements over workmanship, material substitution, or contractual ambiguities that often stem from unclear quality benchmarks.Construction professionals who have completed the BuildTrustManager Certification Programme will now receive professional recognition with an official Certified BuildTrustManager emblem that can be showcased to prospective property owners as a professional badge on their websites, name cards, and email signatures. With a dedicated Certified BuildTrustManager online directory, property owners are now also able to easily find – in a single place – all construction professionals with a valid certification. This initiative, the first and only of its kind for microbuilders and micro construction projects, such as landed and small commercial properties, aims to enhance professional recognition and make it easier for property owners to identify and engage certified construction professionals.The BuildTrustManager Certification Programme is a key component of the BuildTrustConstruction Quality Assessment Scheme, an autonomous assessment framework launched by MBAS, in collaboration with the Building & Construction Authority (BCA) and various trade associations and chambers, to rigorously measure constructed works against precise workmanship standards and specifications. The scheme aims to minimise disputes between stakeholders involved in construction projects – including property and homeowners, architects, and contractors, while also recognising and rewarding exceptional builders.By objectively evaluating construction quality, with reference to industry standards crafted by BCA, MBAS aims to improve workmanship and professionalism in the building of landed residential properties and micro projects.Welcome change amid rising disputes between contractors and property ownersThe BuildTrustManager Certification Programme is designed to alleviate critical industry challenges by standardising construction quality; ensuring that builders adhere to professional design and specifications; and improving outcomes for property owners. Experienced construction professionals can also use this programme as an opportunity to upskill and a means of continual education by equipping themselves with the latest standards and guidance in delivering high-quality projects.To complete the BuildTrustManager Certification Programme, eligible construction professionals must undergo a rigorous training programme that equips them with the necessary skills needed to oversee the construction of landed residential and micro projects. This comprehensive curriculum covers best practice standards for both internal and external finishes, including flooring, ceiling, and roof works, as well as workmanship, installation methods, and functional tests.First step towards more completed projects achieving BuildTrustaccreditationThe BuildTrustManager Certification Programme serves as a foundational step toward completed projects achieving BuildTrustAccreditation – another component of the BuildTrustConstruction Quality Assessment Scheme – which is awarded to landed and small commercial properties that meet the rigorous quality assessment. Completed projects are assessed by certified BuildTrustAssessors, and awarded “Platinum”, “Gold” or “Accredited” according to how well they score in the assessment.By equipping construction professionals with the necessary expertise to oversee projects in accordance with BuildTrustaccreditation standards, the programme helps to ensure that every phase of construction adheres to rigorous benchmarks. This accreditation not only bolsters the reputation of certified professionals but also serves as an industry benchmark for best practices and what is considered acceptable construction quality. It instills confidence in property owners, assuring them that their projects are managed with precision, accountability, and a steadfast commitment to delivering superior quality.“The BuildTrustManager Certification Programme is a vital initiative that facilitates clearer and more standardised workmanship expectations between contractors and property owners, addressing the frequent disputes that arise in our industry. By equipping construction professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet BuildTruststandards, it fosters industry professionalism and gives property owners confidence that their projects are managed with precision, accountability, and a commitment to quality. Together, we aim to build a construction environment founded on trust and excellence,” said Ian Teo, President, Micro Builders Association, Singapore."The BuildTrustManager Certification Programme has provided invaluable insights into Singapore’s building and renovation standards, particularly in quality control and benchmarking. The course has enhanced my ability to ensure high-quality workmanship and compliance, strengthening my leadership and project management expertise to deliver more successful projects of the highest standards,” said Jaime Koh, Co-Founder and Project Manager at HYJK Design and a certified BuildTrustManager.The BuildTrustConstruction Quality Assessment Scheme was officially launched in April 2024 at the BCA Academy by Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Minister of State for National Development, and continues to serve as a cornerstone of MBAS’s efforts to elevate industry standards.

