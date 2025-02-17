Sevensedie launches "Elegance Furniture" project

Dining room, "Elegant Project" by Sevensedie Living room and lighting, "Elegant Project" by Sevensedie

Sevensedie, the Italian furniture manufacturer, announces its 40th anniversary milestone with the introduction of the "Elegance Project."

The Elegance Project exemplifies our strategy to advance luxury furniture design, combining established Italian craftsmanship with contemporary market requirements and environmental responsibility.” — Massimo Ongaro, CEO

CEREA (VERONA), ITALY, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sevensedie, the Italian furniture manufacturer specializing in modern, contemporary and classic furniture, announces its 40th anniversary milestone with the introduction of the "Elegance Project." This strategic initiative demonstrates the company's continued focus on merging traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design innovation in both residential and ho.re.ca. (hotel, restaurant, cafe) market segments.

Established in 1985 in Verona, Italy, Sevensedie has evolved from its origins as a local family workshop to become a recognized international brand, delivering Italian furniture craftsmanship to global markets. The company's development represents 40 years of commitment to Italian furniture-making heritage while incorporating modern manufacturing advances.

Massimo Ongaro, Ceo of Sevensedie, states, "The 40-year milestone represents both our heritage and our future direction. The elegance project exemplifies our strategy to advance luxury furniture design, combining established Italian craftsmanship with contemporary market requirements and environmental responsibility."

The elegance furniture collection offers a versatile selection for living rooms, home bars, dining areas and bedrooms. Elegance project introduces new furniture customization capabilities across all Sevensedie product categories, including:

-seating: dining chairs, armchairs and sofas

-tables: dining and coffee table selections

-storage solutions: cabinets and bookcase systems-

-bedroom furniture: beds and wardrobe units

-accessories: mirrors, elegant lighting fixtures, and hand-crafted rugs

The elegance project emphasizes environmental sustainability and design flexibility of modern and contemporary Italian furniture. The initiative implements responsibly sourced materials and production methods designed to reduce environmental impact. This approach addresses both environmental considerations and evolving requirements in the Ho.Re.Ca. sector.

Federico Saoncella, head of design at Sevensedie, explains, "The elegance project responds to market demands through innovative design solutions. Our modular design system enables configuration adjustments and updates, extending product life cycles while maintaining Italian design standards."

Key features of the elegance project include:

-advanced customization: The collection offers expanded finish selections, incorporating eco-certified materials and sustainably harvested wood varieties that meet international environmental standards.

-modular design: The collection implements adaptable configurations, enabling furniture pieces to be modified or expanded according to spatial requirements and functional needs.

-the company has made the ethical choice to engage with suppliers that are involved in reforestation programs.

-Sevensedie has invested in renewable energy, installing a 158.7 Kwp photovoltaic system that covers the energy needs of the entire furniture production process.

Luca Osti, director of ho.re.ca. projects, states, "Hospitality sector requirements have driven significant innovation. The elegance project implements these advancements across residential and commercial collections, delivering enhanced design flexibility."

Sevensedie's commitment to quality standards has received industry recognition, including the "Excellence in furniture design" distinction at the Milan furniture fair “Salone del mobile”, acknowledging four decades of contributions to furniture manufacturing advancement.

The company continues to focus on core operating principles while investing in manufacturing capabilities at its Cerea plant in Verona, northern Italy, integrating advanced production systems with traditional artisan expertise.

"The 40th anniversary and Elegance Project implementation represent significant organizational advancement," states Massimo Ongaro. "Our objective extends beyond furniture production to creating environments that enhance spatial interaction and functionality."

Additional information regarding Sevensedie and the elegant furniture project.

About Sevensedie:

While the company in its current form was incorporated in 1985, Sevensedie traces its origins back to 1965 when the workshop for chair production was first established. Sevensedie specializes in customizable furniture solutions for the residential and Ho.re.ca. sectors, blending traditional craftsmanship with innovative design.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.