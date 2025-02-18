Qalitex to Join the Prestigious Lineup at Natural Products Expo West 2025

Our participation in Expo West is an invaluable opportunity to forge connections with leaders who prioritize excellence” — Nour Abochama, M. Sc.,

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qalitex , an ISO 17025 and FDA-registered laboratory, is thrilled to announce its participation in the Natural Products Expo West 2025 , taking place from March 4-7 at the Anaheim Convention Center.Specializing in microbiology and chemistry testing of dietary supplements, cosmetics, and antimicrobial products, Qalitex is poised to demonstrate its cutting-edge capabilities in ensuring product quality and safety for market-leading brands.AN ESSENTIAL EVENT FOR INDUSTRY INNOVATORSRecognized as the premier trade show event within the natural, organic, and healthy lifestyle industries, Natural Products Expo West attracts thousands of exhibitors and attendees seeking the latest innovations and business collaborations.This vibrant gathering provides a crucial platform for companies like Qalitex to connect with industry visionaries dedicated to elevating the standards of product development through rigorous testing and compliance.COMMITMENT TO EXCELLENCE AND MARKET LEADERSHIPQalitex will highlight its role as an indispensable partner to companies striving for excellence in safety and efficacy. By implementing rigorous testing processes, Qalitex supports brands in navigating regulatory landscapes while ensuring consumer trust."Our participation in Expo West is an invaluable opportunity to forge connections with leaders who prioritize excellence," said Nour Abochama, Vice President for Operations at Qalitex."We are excited to illustrate how our comprehensive testing solutions can support brands in achieving their quality goals," she went on.WHAT ATTENDEES CAN EXPECTQalitex’s booth will showcase the laboratory's advanced methodologies and the advantages they offer in quality assurance.Attendees will learn how Qalitex's testing services can streamline product development and market entry. The team's participation underscores a commitment to fostering collaboration and driving innovation across the industry.JOIN QALITEX EXPO WEST 2025Industry professionals and media are invited to visit the Qalitex booth for insights into product safety strategies and potential partnerships.Engage with experts ready to share their knowledge and discuss how Qalitex’s testing services can contribute to product success and consumer satisfaction.Visit the Qalitex booth to learn about the latest in testing technology and engage with the team behind "Nourify & Beautify." Expo West 2025 promises to offer insights and inspiration, elevating your knowledge in the industry of innovation and quality.Whether you’re interested in the intricacies of product testing or exploring new narratives in the beauty industry with Nour and Linda, Expo West 2025 is the place to be. Register today to ensure your participation in this vibrant showcase.CONTACT DETAILSFor further information about Qalitex, quality and regulatory testing, contact:

