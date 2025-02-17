Recruit CRM rolls out powerful recruitment add-ons to help recruiters hire 5X faster
Recruit CRM introduces robust add-ons—Workflow Automation, Advanced Analytics, Job Multiposting, and LinkedIn Integration—designed to make hiring faster.
These enhancements enable recruitment agencies to eliminate repetitive tasks, gain data-driven insights, and streamline the hiring process—all from one platform.
The new add-ons include:
1. Workflow Automation: Set up automated sequences for follow-ups, email triggers, and candidate status updates to reduce manual work.
2. Advanced Analytics: Get real insights into key hiring metrics with customizable dashboards for performance tracking.
3. Job Multiposting: Publish job openings across 5000+ job boards in a single click to attract top talent faster.
4. LinkedIn Messages Integration: Sync LinkedIn messages directly with Recruit CRM for seamless candidate and client communication.
Change the way you hire with our suite of powerful features!
Here’s what recruiters are saying about these game-changing features:
“Through Recruit CRM’s Workflow Automation, we’ve saved 2–3 hours daily on tasks like transcribing calls and managing candidate documentation.” – Lewis Maleh, CEO & Founder, Bentley Lewis.
“With Workflow Automation, we boosted productivity by 25%, and in our last analysis, we won almost two hours a day per recruiter!” – Hippolyte Le Coniac, Ops & Product Manager, WEFY Group.
Recruit CRM also lets you enjoy an unlimited free trial before fully committing to it.
Shilpi Puri
Recruit CRM
marketing@recruitcrm.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Recruit CRM's Workflow Automation drives Lechley Associates' INSANE recruitment growth
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.