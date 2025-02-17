Recruit CRM rolls out powerful recruitment add-ons to help recruiters hire 5X faster

Recruit CRM

Recruit CRM introduces robust add-ons—Workflow Automation, Advanced Analytics, Job Multiposting, and LinkedIn Integration—designed to make hiring faster.

We’re constantly evolving to ensure recruiters have the best tools at their fingertips. These add-ons will help agencies work faster, automate repetitive tasks, and focus on building great teams.” — Shoanak (Sean) Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.

NORWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruit CRM has launched a suite of powerful add-ons aimed at helping recruiters work more efficiently with automation, deeper analytics, and seamless integrations.These enhancements enable recruitment agencies to eliminate repetitive tasks, gain data-driven insights, and streamline the hiring process—all from one platform.The new add-ons include:1. Workflow Automation: Set up automated sequences for follow-ups, email triggers, and candidate status updates to reduce manual work.2. Advanced Analytics: Get real insights into key hiring metrics with customizable dashboards for performance tracking.3. Job Multiposting: Publish job openings across 5000+ job boards in a single click to attract top talent faster.4. LinkedIn Messages Integration: Sync LinkedIn messages directly with Recruit CRM for seamless candidate and client communication.Change the way you hire with our suite of powerful features Here’s what recruiters are saying about these game-changing features:“Through Recruit CRM’s Workflow Automation, we’ve saved 2–3 hours daily on tasks like transcribing calls and managing candidate documentation.” – Lewis Maleh, CEO & Founder, Bentley Lewis.“With Workflow Automation, we boosted productivity by 25%, and in our last analysis, we won almost two hours a day per recruiter!” – Hippolyte Le Coniac, Ops & Product Manager, WEFY Group.Recruit CRM also lets you enjoy an unlimited free trial before fully committing to it.

Recruit CRM's Workflow Automation drives Lechley Associates' INSANE recruitment growth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.