HiCast Sports Network Expands in South Carolina with Installation at Styers Athletic Complex

Myrtle Beach multi-sport venue anticipates more than 250,000 visits in 2025

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HiCast Sports Network, a leading video streaming platform for youth and amateur sports, is proud to announce its latest installation at the Colonel Thomas ‘Buddy’ Styers Athletic Complex @ Grand Park. This partnership brings HiCast’s high-quality livestreaming and video-on-demand capabilities to one of the premier multi-sport venues in the Southeast.The Styers Athletic Complex is set to host 45 travel tournaments across multiple sports in 2025, including 7v7 football, adult slowpitch softball, senior slowpitch softball, adult kickball, youth fastpitch softball, youth baseball and youth soccer. Additionally, the venue will serve as a home for collegiate and high school baseball and softball teams participating in The Ripken ExperienceSpring Training, as well as City of Myrtle Beach Recreation League baseball (Spring & Fall), softball (Spring) and senior softball (Spring/Fall). The facility anticipates over 250,000 visits in 2025—bringing a significant economic and tourism impact to the Myrtle Beach area—with more than 2,000 teams and 30,000 athletes projected to compete at the complex this year."Our partnership with the Colonel Thomas ‘Buddy’ Styers Athletic Complex represents an exciting step in our mission to connect communities through youth sports," HiCast Sports Network Chief Operating Officer Stephanie Calabrese said. "The Styers Athletic Complex is a premier destination for youth athletics and we are honored to bring our technology to their world-class facility."Beyond delivering a premier viewing experience, Atlanta-based HiCast offers a unique revenue-sharing model with its partner venues that allow facilities to generate additional income while enhancing their value to teams and event organizers. This collaborative approach underscores HiCast’s commitment to supporting the growth and sustainability of youth sports nationwide."Bringing HiCast Sports Network to the Colonel Thomas ‘Buddy’ Styers Athletic Complex is a significant milestone for Grand Park," City of Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism Director Tim Huber said. "This technology not only enhances the experience for players and their families but also strengthens our position as a premier destination for youth sports. We’re excited to see how HiCast will help us connect our local community with fans and athletes across the country."For more information on HiCast Sports Network and subscription options, visit: www.hicastsports.com About HiCast Sports NetworkHiCast Sports Network is a leading live and video-on-demand streaming platform and subscription-based service for amateur and youth sports, utilizing its patented technology to put games and the Moments That Matter™ in the hands of fans everywhere. HiCast partners with top-tier sports venues including the Jackie Robinson Training Complex, Ripken Baseball, and A5 Volleyball Sportsplex to deliver a premium viewing experience to families, coaches, athletes and scouts. HiCast Sports Network users from around the world have watched thousands of youth sports events encompassing more than 8.3 million game minutes in 2024 across more than 250 livestreams in Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, New York, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.About Styers Athletic ComplexThe Colonel Thomas ‘Buddy’ Styers Athletic Complex @ Grand Park​ features seven large multipurpose fields and two youth fields. All have synthetic grass and lights and are designed to accommodate a variety of sports, including baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer, and football. The complex also has a six-tunnel batting cage, plenty of parking and three towers for restrooms and concessions. Grand Park is adjacent to The Market Common, Crabtree Memorial Gymnasium, and a roller hockey rink.

