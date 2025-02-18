Fasoo AI-R DLP Safeguards Sensitive Data Amidst Rising Security Risks in Enterprise AI Adoption

Fasoo - a leader in data-centric security

As enterprises increasingly adopt large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT, concerns over data security, regulatory compliance, and intellectual property (IP) protection continue to rise.

While LLMs offer significant productivity enhancements, their reliance on extensive datasets and external processing increases the risk of inadvertent data exposure and potential regulatory violations.

“GenAI security isn’t just about blocking access – it’s about safeguarding sensitive data at every touchpoint,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO, and COO at Fasoo. “Enterprises need solutions that go beyond perimeter defenses to control how data interacts with AI. Fasoo AI-R DLP provides the visibility and enforcement needed to prevent data breaches while enabling secure and responsible AI adoption.”

Fasoo AI Radar DLP (AI-R DLP) is designed to securely manage the use of AI-driven tools by detecting and preventing the transmission of sensitive information to GenAI. By enforcing automated policy controls, organizations can ensure that business-critical data remains protected while optimizing AI-driven productivity.

Key features of Fasoo AI-R DLP include:

- Real-time Data Detection & Prevention: The solution continuously monitors and identifies sensitive data in AI interactions using deep learning and pattern matching. When confidential information is detected, Fasoo AI-R DLP automatically blocks prompts that could lead to unauthorized exposure.

- Customized Security Policies for AI Workflows: Fasoo AI-R DLP allows organizations to set granular policies based on users, departments, or IP addresses. These policies regulate GenAI usage to ensure compliance with data protection regulations and internal security standards.

- Remote Browser Isolation for Secure AI Access: Fasoo AI-R DLP leverages RBI to prevent sensitive data from being leaked to external AI platforms by restricting AI interactions to a virtualized, controlled environment.

- Proactive Alerts & Comprehensive Logging: Fasoo AI-R DLP sends real-time alerts for policy violations and logs all user prompts, providing administrators with full visibility into enterprise GenAI usage.

Recognizing the growing demand for secure, business-specific AI solutions, Fasoo is set to launch ‘Ellm’, an on-premises private sLLM, next month. Ellm provides organizations with a customized AI model that adheres to industry-specific needs and compliance requirements, offering a secure and efficient path to integrating AI. For more information on Fasoo’s AI-ready security solutions, please visit https://en.fasoo.com/products/fasoo-ai-r-dlp/.

About Fasoo:

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze, and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, visit https://en.fasoo.com/.



