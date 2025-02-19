Forward Edge-AI Announces Launch of the Quantum Ready and Cost-Effective Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor for CubeSats

Isidore Quantum integrated into Endurosat/Rogue Cubesat Isidore Quantum - Low Cost, Quantum-Ready Space Encryptor

Forward Edge-AI is launching Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor extending its cost-effective, quantum-resistant encryption across air, land, sea, and now space

Our low cost, small size, and high throughput puts Isidore Quantum in a leadership role to secure critical infrastructure and accelerate human endeavors in space” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI is set to launch the Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor aboard Rogue Space Systems’ Barry 2 CubeSat in March 2025. This deployment extends Isidore Quantum’s reach across all domains: air, land, sea, and now space.

Isidore offers a cost-effective, plug-and-play solution, enabling customers to transition to post-quantum encryption 75% faster and at 60% lower operational costs. This advancement enhances security while reducing expenditures, aligning with government mandates for cost reduction and operational efficiency.

The Isidore Space Encryptor is an ultra-low Size, Weight, Power, and Cost (SWaP-C) device, providing high-assurance protection for voice, video, and data transmissions in the challenging conditions of space. Its design exemplifies Forward Edge-AI’s commitment to delivering advanced security solutions that streamline government operations and reduce expenditures.

Retired Lieutenant General Ross Coffman, President of Forward Edge-AI, added, “The successful deployment of the Isidore Quantum® Space Encryptor will showcase our dedication to pioneering innovative solutions that safeguard national security interests in the space domain.”

The Barry-2 mission, managed by Rogue Space Systems Corporation, aims to test various technologies essential for in-space logistics and autonomous operations. The inclusion of Forward Edge-AI’s encryption system highlights the importance of secure and efficient communications in the rapidly evolving space industry, aligning with current government efficiency initiatives.

