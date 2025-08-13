Forward Edge-AI Selected for U.S. Army SBIR Award to Secure Predictive Logistics at the Tactical Edge

Forward Edge-AI awarded new dual use SBIR contract by the US Army

This award marks a pivotal step toward delivering next-generation logistics visibility to Army decision-makers in real time, with a quantum-hardened backbone.” — Eric Adolphe, CEO Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc., a leader in post-quantum cybersecurity and edge communication systems, has been awarded a U.S. Army Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase I contract. This award supports the development of a quantum-resistant, wireless data transfer solution for Predictive Logistics using Forward Edge-AI’s Isidore Quantum® encryption device.

The project aims to modernize how Army units collect and transmit critical vehicle sensor data while on mission—moving Predictive Logistics beyond the motorpool and into the field. This capability will enable Unit Commanders and Maintainers to receive real-time fault codes, fuel levels, and operational status even in Denied, Degraded, Intermittent, or Limited (DDIL) communications environments.

Isidore Quantum®, a quantum-resistant, protocol-free encryption device compliant with Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite 2.0 (CNSA 2.0), will provide secure edge encryption without the complexity of Controlled Cryptographic Items (CCI). When combined with 5G/6G, Private 5G, and satellite backhaul services, the result is a scalable architecture capable of secure data transfer from wheeled vehicles, body-worn sensors, and even tethered drones.

The new technology will produce the secure, mobile infrastructure needed for multidomain operations.

This award builds on Forward Edge-AI’s growing portfolio of U.S. defense innovation programs and its expanding application of Isidore Quantum® across military, energy, healthcare, and transportation sectors.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI, Inc. is a fast-growing developer of Artificial Intelligence-based technology solutions focused on public safety, national security, and defense. Forward Edge-AI’s mission is to deliver compelling, mass-market solutions at the edge to enhance the safety and security of the free world.



