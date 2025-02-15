Honoring the life of Dr. Robert Kral

Robert Kral was born on Feb. 28, 1926, in Highland Park, Illinois. He enlisted in the Marine Corps at the age of 17 in 1943 and trained as an aviation radioman. After graduation, he was called to serve in the Korean War.

His C Company, 461 Infantry Battalion, was sent to support the 5th Republic of Korea Division, a South Korean allied unit.

It was there that he became a prisoner of war.

His camp was overrun during an attack. Even though he was injured, he stayed on-site to assist others. After dodging a grenade attack and searching for a means of communication, Kral tried desperately to avoid capture. He moved to a near valley undetected. He walked for hours aiding and assisting injured soldiers whenever he found them.

“I had no idea that they had penetrated so far but realized it was bad. I tried to patch up a couple of soldiers and explain to them help would come.”

An enemy patrol car found Kral, and he was shot and captured. Through interrogation and constant movement, his tibia wound became infected. He was treated by medics but declined an amputation.

He spent months as a POW, developing relationships with prisoners from all over. “We were a good team, helped each other in all ways, played a lot of cards, did the best we could,” he said.

After months of imprisonment, Kral was released on Aug. 23, 1953.

“I learned a lot about myself and, importantly, about being with men who cared for each other during a difficult time,” he said.

When Kral returned to civilian life, he earned a doctorate in botany from Florida State University. “I got into botany because I was not sure I could do fieldwork in forestry. I like teaching and feel a real obligation to young people in this day and age,” he said.

Kral’s legacy as a professor, botanist and conservationist is marked by countless contributions and achievements. He was a professor emeritus of biology at Vanderbilt University, contributed more than 100 papers and two books to botanical literature, and was active in conservation efforts in middle Tennessee.

Kral lived his life to the fullest. His love for nature was apparent through his many adventures in South America on plant-collecting missions and his experience kayaking on the Mississippi River.

In addition to nature, Kral had a talent for art and the written word, including poetry:

For many miles radiating from Chicago new homes, new stores, even small towns are springing up like mushrooms. The sandpiper’s faint, wind-borne song was once heard where busy streets now hum with traffic and blackbirds swayed on wind-tossed cattail stalks where concrete sidewalks run past a maze of streetlights and crowded homes.

In January 2025, Tennessee VA leadership met Kral and learned more about his history, life and exemplary service during his stay at Nashville VA before his passing.

Kral served in the Marine Corps and Army Reserve. He took his experiences as a Marine and soldier to embrace life, educate generations of students and curate a treasure trove of plants for countless generations to experience.

Dr. Robert Kral’s service, sacrifice and commitment to education will forever be remembered and cherished.