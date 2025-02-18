Pierce Aerospace Team Awarded US Navy SeaPort NxG Contract

US Navy Fleet Image. U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Scott Pittman/Released) The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Visual information does not imply or constitute DoD endorsement. Pierce Aerospace provides Affordable Airspace Awareness through Remote ID drone detection.

Pierce Aerospace announced that it was awarded a U.S. Navy SeaPort NxG Prime Contract.

Admission to the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort NxG as a prime contractor is a vote of confidence in Pierce Aerospace’s ability to lead and execute.” — Aaron Pierce

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pierce Aerospace , a dual-use aerospace technology firm and global leader in drone Remote Identification technologies, announced that it was awarded a U.S. Navy SeaPort NxG Prime Contract along with teammates Allen Control Systems, Glassboard, HEKA, and InterSpatial Analytics.The SeaPort Next Generation (NxG) is the Navy Virtual SYSCOM Commanders' (NAVAIR, NAVFAC, NAVSEA, NAVSUP, NAVWAR, and ONR) as well as Military Sealift Command (MSC) and the United States Marine Corps (USMC) integrated approach to contracting for Professional Support Services. The U.S. Navy’s SeaPort NxG contract is a multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract valued at $50 billion and spans a five-year base period with an additional five-year option. SeaPort offers decentralized ordering from 106 ordering offices across 10 Navy Commands with 85% of prime contractors being small businesses.“Admission to the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort NxG as a prime contractor is a vote of confidence in Pierce Aerospace’s ability to lead and execute,” said Aaron Pierce, CEO of Pierce Aerospace. “We curated an incredible team that brings exceptional and diverse capabilities that the Navy and Marine Corps need to remain dominant in the face of modern challenges and modern adversity. I’m constantly inspired and learn something new every time I meet with our teammates.”“SeaPort-NxG is a vital contract vehicle that enables the Navy and Marine Corps to efficiently acquire the engineering, technical, and professional services needed to address evolving mission requirements,” said Gary Bullock, CTO of Pierce Aerospace. “As a former Navy acquisition professional and research engineer, I’ve seen firsthand how contract vehicles like Seaport NxG streamline access to cutting-edge technologies and expertise, empowering warfighters with the tools they need to maintain a strategic advantage.”The Pierce Aerospace-led team brings a variety of diverse skillsets to the Department of the Navy covering many capabilities including UAS, C-UAS, autonomy, embedded engineering, systems engineering, control systems, research and development, software engineering, design, testing and evaluation, mechanical engineering, weapons systems, simulation, electronics, IoT, standards development, geospatial sciences, and more.“We are proud to be part of the Pierce Aerospace-led team that will deliver service capabilities from UAS, C-UAS, weapons systems, and more to achieve the Navy’s national security objectives,” said Steven Simoni, CEO of Allen Control Systems (ACS).” Through this collaboration, we will bring our cutting-edge counter-UAS competencies and advanced robotic weapon systems to support the Navy and Marine Corps in maintaining their technological edge and operational dominance in modern warfare.”“Glassboard has a long history of developing cutting-edge hardware for the consumer product and medical device industries. Partnering with Pierce Aerospace on the SeaPort Program marks an exciting opportunity to bring our expertise in physical product development into the defense sector—expanding our business while contributing to America’s defense capabilities,” said Grant Chapman, CEO of Glassboard. “Leveraging our experience in consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and critical medical devices to advance next-generation technology for the U.S. Navy is a natural and exciting evolution for Glassboard.”“InterSpatial Analytics specializes in geospatial technology services and real-time geographic insight for strategic planning, resource management, and tactical advantage,” said Fahed Alhaj Mohamad, CEO of InterSpatial Analytics. “Through our advanced GIS services and deep knowledge of geospatial data and technology, we can bring the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps innovative solutions that drive efficiency and informed decision making in critical operations”“Pierce Aerospace is best known for drone Remote Identification products and services. SeaPort allows us to grow and diversify our portfolio while maintaining our dedication to Remote ID,” said Pierce. “This is a similar growth approach for our teammates. Leveraging our experience as technology developers as well as our team’s six decades of US Navy engineering experience is a naturally progressive step to providing the US Navy with Professional Support Services.”About Pierce AerospacePierce Aerospace is a dual-use aerospace company and Remote ID service provider focused on robust integration of Remote ID services into the UAS ecosystem. Pierce Aerospace serves on the FAA's Drone Safety Team, ASTM F38 Committee on Unmanned Aircraft Systems, and the FAA Detection and Mitigation ARC. Pierce Aerospace's Remote ID technology was nominated as Indiana's Innovation of the Year by Techpoint and awarded first place in Remote ID technology at AUVSI's Excellence Awards. Pierce Aerospace was awarded the Techpoint Mira Award as Indiana's most innovative tech team. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, the racing capital of the world.About Allen Control SystemsAllen Control Systems (ACS) is a defense technology company whose mission is to create autonomous weapons systems to safeguard our military and partners, ensuring dominance on every battlefield. ACS is dedicated to meeting modernization demands (including C-UAS solutions) across the defense industry and national security communities. ACS’ autonomous precision weapon systems - including proprietary hardware and software systems, powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning - enable any legacy or modern weapon system to achieve precise aiming and impact. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Alexandria, Va and Huntsville, AL.About GlassboardGlassboard Product Development is a full-service hardware development firm committed to transforming ideas into innovative, market-ready solutions. Based in Indianapolis, Glassboard excels at guiding projects from initial concept to full-scale production with an agile, collaborative approach. With deep expertise in mechanical, electrical, and embedded software engineering, Glassboard navigates the demands of modern hardware development with precision and creativity.About HEKAHEKA expedites the design and development of Aerospace Flight, Vehicle and Mission Management systems with proprietary automation and AI solutions. HEKA’s state of the art guidance, navigation, control, and communication technology integrates autonomously generated control software that executes on a robust common avionics platform. HEKA’s team and technology provides rapid deployment of validated solutions to the market while providing customer focused solutions using an agile & innovative execution methodology.About Interspatial AnalyticsInterSpatial Analytics is a leading provider for GIS consulting services, specializing in system architecture, design, implementation and geospatial field mobility solutions. As an ESRI partner, the company brings advanced expertise in delivering custom geographic information systems solutions across multiple sectors including energy, telecom and government.

