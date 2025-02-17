The Gents Place Las Vegas Now Serving Premium Spirits After Receiving Liquor License

The Gents Place Las Vegas – Summerlin now serves premium spirits, including El Tequileño Tequila and Flor de Caña Rum, after receiving its liquor license.

Adding premium spirits to our Las Vegas location enhances the luxury experience we provide for our members.” — Ben Davis, Founder

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gents Place, the premier luxury barber and business club, is proud to announce that its Las Vegas – Summerlin location has officially obtained its liquor license, expanding its premium beverage offerings. In addition to the beer and wine previously available, guests and members may now enjoy an elevated selection of top-shelf spirits, featuring brands like El Tequileño Tequila, Flor de Caña Rum, and a curated selection of premium vodka, whiskey, gin, and more.This expansion enhances the refined experience The Gents Place is known for, offering members not only world-class grooming but also an exclusive social atmosphere where they can relax with a premium spirit in hand."At The Gents Place, we strive to elevate the experience for our members, and adding premium spirits to our Las Vegas location allows us to do just that," said Ben Davis, Founder of The Gents Place. "Our guests deserve the very best, from our grooming services to our curated selection of top-shelf beverages. This milestone further enhances the atmosphere we create for gentlemen who appreciate quality and sophistication."The newly expanded beverage menu will feature a range of expertly selected spirits, including The Gents Place’s national beverage partners, El Tequileño Tequila and Flor de Caña Rum, along with a variety of hand-picked premium brands to complement the club’s refined aesthetic.Jeff Klein, Franchise Owner of The Gents Place Las Vegas – Summerlin, added: "We’re excited to now offer our members and guests an even more distinguished experience. The ability to enjoy a premium cocktail, whether unwinding after a long day or networking with like-minded gentlemen, adds another layer of luxury to our club. We look forward to welcoming both new and longtime members to experience this exciting new addition."The Gents Place Las Vegas – Summerlin continues to set the standard for excellence, blending grooming, business networking, and luxury lifestyle elements into one seamless experience. With the addition of premium spirits, members can now enjoy an even more elevated environment designed to cater to the modern gentleman.Members and guests are invited to visit The Gents Place Las Vegas – Summerlin to experience the expanded beverage program and enjoy a premium selection of top-shelf spirits in a distinguished setting.For more information or to make a reservation, visit https://thegentsplace.com/service_location/las-vegas-summerlin/ About The Gents PlaceFounded in 2008, The Gents Place is a luxury barber and business club that provides men with exceptional services in an environment of excellence and sophistication. With a commitment to luxury, community, and empowerment, The Gents Place is dedicated to helping gentlemen look and feel their most confident best. With locations throughout Texas, Kansas City, Las Vegas, and Chicago, The Gents Place continues to be the connection hub for like-minded gentlemen who value deepening relationships in their personal and professional lives.For more information on The Gents Place, visit http://thegentsplace.com For franchise opportunities, visit http://tgpfranchising.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.