JANET ZAPPALA SELECTED AS IAOTP’S EMPOWERED WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Janet Zappala honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals will be honored at their annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Janet Zappala, Award-winning Children's Book Author, Award-winning Broadcast Journalist, Certified Nutritional Coach, and Cooking Show Host, was recently selected as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Janet Zappala will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2025 Annual Awards Gala. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThe President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Janet as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over four decades of experience in the broadcast news industry, Janet Zappala has established herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic and results-driven leader, she has also made her mark as a children's author, having written two award-winning books, Guapo's Giant Heart and Guapo's Great Rescue.Janet's children's books were inspired by the real-life story of Guapo, one of the world's largest steers, who was initially judged by other animals due to his size. Despite this, Guapo remained kind, loving, and patient. Motivated by his story, Janet began writing books that educate children about the importance of animal rescue, as well as kindness, inclusion, celebrating differences, and embracing similarities—values reflected in Guapo's own experiences. The profound impact these books have had on families, many of whom have expressed gratitude to Janet for sharing such meaningful messages, highlights their relevance in today's world. Janet also strongly believes in giving back, donating a portion of the proceeds from her books to support animal rescues.Janet has been a television journalist for over 45 years, excelling as a reporter, news anchor, and producer of special programs. She focused on varied impactful topics, including health, wellness, and consumer news. After a rewarding journalism career, Janet seamlessly transitioned to a new passion for writing children's books. She was inspired by her experiences volunteering at an animal rescue in the Palm Springs area, where the unique bond between animals like Guapo and his best friend Mabel, the pot-bellied pig, touched her deeply.Before embarking on her career path, Janet earned a Master's in Liberal Arts and Sciences from Villanova University.Throughout her illustrious career, Janet Zappala has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's awards gala in December for her previous selection as IAOTP's Top Children's Author of the Year 2025 and Empowered Woman of the Year at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.In addition to her successful transition into writing children's books, Janet has been lauded for her work in journalism, including six Emmys, 14 Emmy nominations, a Golden Mike award, and an Associated Press first-place award.Janet's milestones reflect her commitment and perseverance, as she celebrates her achievements in various areas throughout her career. That said, for Janet, her family comes first and has always been her strongest support system. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends, tap dancing, (a passion) traveling, reading, and taking in special moments with her beloved dog, and her quarter horse. 